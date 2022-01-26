A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a major storm expected this weekend. The storm will feature snow and wind, with wind speeds as high as 60 MPH along the coast.

While there is still some uncertainty over accumulations, significant snow totals are expected. Right now, snow is expected to accumulate in the 8-16 inch range across Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts.

The storm is expected to begin overnight Friday and be heaviest during the day Saturday. We’ll update the forecast here regularly.

Read the alert below from the National Weather Service:

Including the cities of Gloucester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham 259 PM EST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph, especially on Cape Cod. * WHERE...Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still uncertainty regarding the track of the storm. The axis of heaviest snowfall may shift with later forecasts.