Friday, January 28

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, King Richard at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Roger Ceresi, Gary Gramolini & Don Harrison from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Hit Play from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, January 29

Tiverton Public Library to host COVID vaccination clinic on January 29

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Stepping Out featuring New Image from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 12 am

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corener – The Infinite Groove at 8 pm

The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & GovernmentNothing scheduled.

Sunday, January 30

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thing from 4 pm to 7 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & GovernmentNothing scheduled.