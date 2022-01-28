Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Friday, January 28
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm – T-Shirt Design Happy Hour at The Huddle
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, King Richard at 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Roger Ceresi, Gary Gramolini & Don Harrison from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Hit Play from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, January 29
Tiverton Public Library to host COVID vaccination clinic on January 29
Things To Do
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Gardencanceled due to snow
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm – Winter Speaker Series 2022: Darrell West with Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm – Essential Oils Lab at The Huddle
- 2:40 pm to 4:30 pm – Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Organic Farm
- 7 pm – Men’s Ice Hockey Alumni Reunion at St. George’s Ice Rink
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Stepping Out featuring New Image from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 12 am
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corener – The Infinite Groove at 8 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & GovernmentNothing scheduled.
Sunday, January 30
Things To Do
- 8 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thing from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & GovernmentNothing scheduled.