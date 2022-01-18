Tiverton Public Library recently announced that it will host a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccination clinic on Saturday, January 29.

The clinic is open 10 am-12 pm for individuals ages 5-11 and 10 am-3 pm for individuals ages 12 and up (boosters available). Pre-registration is required.

If you have already received a COVID-19 vaccination, Tiverton Public Library asks that you please bring your vaccination card with you to this clinic so that your card may be updated.

Visit tivertonlibrary.org for more information and for the registration link.