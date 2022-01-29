The Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge, the Mount Hope Bridge, the Newport Pell Bridge, and the Sakonnet River Bridge are closed.

The Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority announced the closures in correlation with Governor McKee’s travel ban that is in effect for today.

A travel ban is in place on all Rhode Island roads today from 6 am until 11:59 pm for tractor-trailers and from 8 am until 8 pm for all other vehicles.

During this time, RITBA says that emergency vehicles will be able to access the bridges and will be provided assistance if needed.

Members of the public can check bridge conditions and closures by visiting our website at ritba.org, by calling RITBA at 401-423-0803, or on Twitter at @riezpass.

