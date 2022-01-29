Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!
Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, and key emergency response Administration officials held a media briefing this morning at 9:30 am to provide updates on the storm response.
The update took place at the Rhode Island Emergency Management Readiness Center in Cranston.
A live stream of the Governor’s update is below and also available on the Governor’s Facebook page.
WPRI Feed
Governor McKee’s Facebook Page
Related
Governor McKee declares State of Emergency, announces there will be a Travel Ban on Saturday
UPDATED: Blizzard Warning in effect – 18 – 24″ of snow, wind gusts of 45 – 70 mph expected
LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays