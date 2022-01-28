A Blizzard Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Rhode Island and portions of eastern and northeastern Massachusetts.

The Blizzard Warning is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight on Saturday.

The storm is expected to begin overnight Friday and be heaviest during the day Saturday. Here’s our pm look at what local meteorologists are forecasting for snowfall.

National Weather Service

The latest update from the U.S. National Weather Service Boston was at approximately 11:30 am and they are sticking with 18-24″ of total snow accumulation for the majority of Rhode Island.

WPRI

As of this evening, WPRI is calling for 18-24″ of total snow accumulation for the majority of Rhode Island. Their forecast hasn’t changed much since earlier today.

WJAR

As of this evening, WJAR is calling for 12 – 24″ of total snow accumulation for Rhode Island. Since this morning, WJAR has moved that 18-24″ line further west to include more of Rhode Island.

WLNE

This evening, WLNE is forecasting a total snow accumulation of 12 – 24″ across Rhode Island. Since this morning, WLNE has also moved that 18-24″ zone further into Rhode Island.

WBZ

This evening, WBZ is calling for 12-18″ of total snow accumulation across Rhode Island. This morning, WBZ had a good portion of Rhode Island in an 18-28″ zone. They’ve since shifted that zone.

