Located in the heart of beautiful Aquidneck Island, this thoughtfully designed condominium at 126 Corey Lane in Middletown offers a pleasing use of its indoor-outdoor space, perfect for dynamic modern living.

Stepping inside, the welcoming center hall guides you into the home’s spacious, combined living and dining room, anchored by gorgeous hardwood floors. Dramatic vaulted ceilings and an inviting fireplace create a wonderful space for relaxing or entertaining.

The feeling of warmth continues into the adjacent eat-in kitchen, featuring a fabulous wall of built-in shelving and cabinetry. Both the living area and kitchen offer a set of French doors letting you to step out to the brick patio and side yard, creating an ideal space for enjoying the spring and summer weather.

Back inside, a hallway powder room and a full-size laundry complete the first floor. Heading upstairs, the primary bedroom features a private, full bath, while a bright second bedroom also enjoys its own full bath.

A one-car garage adds extra convenience to this functional and stylish home, while its coastal location allows easy access to several local beaches. You’ll also be just minutes from the cafes and eateries of Broadway in Newport, along with the Innovate Newport co-working center.

Visit the lively shops and restaurants along Thames Street or take a drive over the bridge to Jamestown and Narragansett for even more popular activities and attractions.

