How are Newport Schools addressing a shortfall of reportedly $12 million needed for the Rogers High School re-construction? We’ll learn that and more when School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’s Up Newp for her monthly live virtual video conversation on Wednesday at 1:30 pm.

We’ll also ask about progress on the elementary school project, the annual budget process, school staffing, and school policies during the pandemic.

With February being Black History Month, and a debate over how much racial history should be taught, will there be any limitations to teaching about Black history? We’ll also want to learn about the growth of career/technical education in Newport, and whether there’s been any measure of how student learning suffered during recent periods of remote learning.

Watch/Participate on YouTube

Watch/Participate on Facebook