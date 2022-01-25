The City of Newport today announced that a portion of the Cliff Walk will be temporarily closed to foot traffic later this week as “welcome improvements are made to the popular coastal trail”.

Working in coordination with Newport’s Cliff Walk Commission, the City of Newport says in a press release that the owners of Beechwood and Seacliff have agreed to place gravel along the portion of the trail that borders their respective properties.

Weather permitting, work is expected to take place on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 27th– 28th. During this time, signage will be placed in advance of the area and access will be restricted.

The work, which should be complete by the end of the week, is expected to mitigate erosion and help improve drainage in the area.

More information about the City’s efforts to maintain and improve the Cliff Walk can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/CliffWalk.

