Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

Newport

29 Vaughan Avenue sold for $675,000. This 1,368 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

24 Tilden Avenue sold for $525,000. This 2,092 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 2 baths.

17 Webster Street sold for $975,000. This 2,308 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

70 Carroll Avenue #706 sold for $290,000. This 708 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

37 Ann Street sold for $797,500. This 3,607 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 3 baths.

Middletown

9 Sherri Lane sold for $500,000. This 1,632 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

81 Allston Avenue sold for $1,750,000. This 4,822 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 5 baths.

99 Boulevard sold for $750,000. This 1,600 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

Portsmouth

133 Redwood Road sold for $510,000. This 1,980 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

130 King Phillip sold for $532,500. This 1,746 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

2918 East Main Road sold for $550,000. This 2,150 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

82 Brown Terrace sold for $711,000. This 2,026 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

Nothing recorded.

Tiverton

28 Belleview Avenue sold for $232,000. This 926 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

13 Roseland Terrace sold for $479,500. This 2,140 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

Nothing recorded.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).