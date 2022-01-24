Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

Newport

29 Vaughan Avenue sold for $675,000. This 1,368 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

24 Tilden Avenue sold for $525,000. This 2,092 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 2 baths.

17 Webster Street sold for $975,000. This 2,308 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

70 Carroll Avenue #706 sold for $290,000. This 708 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

37 Ann Street sold for $797,500. This 3,607 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 3 baths.

Middletown

9 Sherri Lane sold for $500,000. This 1,632 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

81 Allston Avenue sold for $1,750,000. This 4,822 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 5 baths.

99 Boulevard sold for $750,000. This 1,600 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

Portsmouth

133 Redwood Road sold for $510,000. This 1,980 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

130 King Phillip sold for $532,500. This 1,746 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

2918 East Main Road sold for $550,000. This 2,150 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

82 Brown Terrace sold for $711,000. This 2,026 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

Nothing recorded.

Tiverton

28 Belleview Avenue sold for $232,000. This 926 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

13 Roseland Terrace sold for $479,500. This 2,140 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

Nothing recorded.