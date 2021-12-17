Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport during these last couple of weeks of December.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, December 17
‘Through Her Eyes- A Newport Nutcracker Reimagined’ airs tonight on Rhode Island PBS
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Guitar heroes, REO Speedwagon and Nellie McKay
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 10 am to 5 pm – AAA Discount Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Holiday Sweet Tooth Pop-Up at Newport Vineyards
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4 pm – Igloo Village at The Reef Newport
- 4 pm – Holiday Lantern Tours with the Newport Historical Society
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Holiday Pop-up Market at Innovate Newport
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 6 pm – RMR Cappys Fundraiser
- 6 pm – The Art of Wine: Italian Reds Edition at The Huddle
- 7:30 pm – Festival Ballet Providence Presents The Nutcracker at The Veterans Memorial Auditorium
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Newport Out Holiday Toast to Support Born This Way Prom at Vieste
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Randy Robbins and friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm
City & Government
Saturday, December 18
7 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Dec. 18 -19)
Common Fence Music to present Nellie McKay Saturday, December 18th at Casino Theater
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 8 am to 5 pm – Nutcracker Tea at Hotel Viking
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9 am – Christmas Pilates at the Viking Hotel
- 10 am – Holiday Maker’s Market at St. John’s Lodge No 1
- 10 am to 3 pm – Chinese Tea House Brunch with Stoneacre Brasserie at Marble House
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am to 5 pm – AAA Discount Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
- 12 pm – Igloo Village at The Reef Newport
- 12 pm to 2 pm – Make Your Own Holiday Tea Towels at The Huddle
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Christmas Pop-Up Market at Sandywood Farmer’s Market
- 12 pm – Santa’s Holiday Party & Elves Workshop
- 12 pm – 2021 Portsmouth Police Toy Drive
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at the Chanler
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
- 1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
- 4 pm – Holiday Lantern Tours with the Newport Historical Society
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm – Holiday History Walk
- 7 pm – Holiday Dinner Dance at The Breakers
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm to 10 pm – Common Fence Music Presents Nellie McKay at The Casino Theatre
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Casino Theatre – Common Fence Music Presents Nellie McKay at 8 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Green Valley Country Club – YNot2 from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Steve Smith & The Naked from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Juice Box at 9 pm
- Newport Sportsman’s Club – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Dee and Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 11 am – Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission
- 1 pm – Prudence Island Water District
Sunday, December 19
Jay Leno to perform at Firehouse Theatre for 5 consecutive nights
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 8 am to 5 pm – Nutcracker Tea at Hotel Viking
- 9 am to 12 pm – Breakfast with Santa at Hotel Viking
- 10 am to 1 pm – Brunch With Santa @ The Reef
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am to 5 pm – AAA Discount Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 10:30 am – Coastal Queen’s Candy Cane Express, from Bowen’s Wharf
- 10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
- 12 pm – Igloo Village at The Reef Newport
- 12 pm to 2 pm – Reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas at Eisenhower Park
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at the Chanler
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
- 1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
- 1:45 pm – Coastal Queen’s Meet and Greet with Santa Cruise, from Bowen’s Wharf
- 3:15 pm – Coastal Queen’s Holiday Cruise, from Bowen’s Wharf
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 8 pm – 5 Nights of Leno at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Neal & The Vipers from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham – Live music at 4:30 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm, Jay Leno at 8 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Monday, December 20
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Mondays & Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 8 pm – 5 Nights of Leno at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Home Alone 2 at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
Tuesday, December 21
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 10 am – Winter Solstice Storytime & Craft at Newport Public Library
- 11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Mondays & Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 3 pm – Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry at Potter League for Animals
- 3:30 pm – Winter Solstice Tree Lighting at Pardon Gray Preserve
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Volunteer Tuesdays at Bike Newport
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm – 5 Nights of Leno at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Die Hard at 7:30 pm
- Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm
City & Government
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6:15 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
Wednesday, December 22
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 10 am – Kids Reindeer Games at Newport Public Library
- 2 pm to 5 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 3:30 pm – FREE Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4 pm – Igloo Village at The Reef Newport
- 7:30 pm – What’s Up Newp & The JPT present National Lampoon Christmas Vacation
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
- 8 pm – 5 Nights of Leno at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American – Mel at 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – National Lampoon Christmas Vacation at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm
City & Government
Thursday, December 23
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4 pm – Igloo Village at The Reef Newport
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm – Holiday History Walk
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Family Band Jam @ Anchor Bar at The Reef
- 8 pm – 5 Nights of Leno at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith at 9 pm
- The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Friday, December 24
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 6 pm – Feast of the Seven Fishes at Hotel Viking
Live Music & Entertainment
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
City & Government
Saturday, December 25
Restaurants serving up dinner on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Sunday, December 26
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 12 pm – Igloo Village at The Reef Newport
- 1 pm & 3 pm – Festival Ballet Providence Presents The Nutcracker at Veterans Auditorium
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – John Erikson from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Monday, December 27
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 10 am to 3 pm – Chinese Tea House Brunch with Stoneacre Brasserie
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Mondays & Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
City & Government
Tuesday, December 28
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am to 3 pm – Chinese Tea House Brunch with Stoneacre Brasserie
- 11 am to 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Mondays & Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Frozen at 4 pm, Julia at 7:30 pm
- Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm
City & Government
Wednesday, December 29
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am to 3 pm – Chinese Tea House Brunch with Stoneacre Brasserie
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 2 pm to 5 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 3:30 pm – FREE Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 7 pm – Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Spencer at 4:30 pm, No Time To Die at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm
City & Government
Thursday, December 30
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am to 3 pm – Chinese Tea House Brunch with Stoneacre Brasserie
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4 pm – Igloo Village at The Reef Newport
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 6 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Family Band Jam @ Anchor Bar at The Reef
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – Spencer at 4:30 pm, When Harry Met Sally at 7:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
- The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Friday, December 31
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- New Years Eve Gala at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 10 am to 3 pm – Chinese Tea House Brunch with Stoneacre Brasserie
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm to 6 pm – New Year’s Eve Pop-Up at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4 pm – Igloo Village at The Reef Newport
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5:30 pm – New Year’s Eve at The Reef Newport
- 6 pm – New Year’s Eve in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
- 7 pm, 9 pm, & 11 pm – Laugh in the New Year with the Bit Players
Live Music & Entertainment
- Firehouse Theater – Laugh in the New Year with the Bit Players at 7 pm, 9 pm, and 11 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Blockhead at 10 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 1:15 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
