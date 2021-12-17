Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport during these last couple of weeks of December.

This story will be updated as we learn about additional events and entertainment. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, December 17

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Randy Robbins and friends from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, December 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Casino Theatre – Common Fence Music Presents Nellie McKay at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Green Valley Country Club – YNot2 from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Steve Smith & The Naked from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Juice Box at 9 pm

Newport Sportsman’s Club – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live music at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Dee and Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, December 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Neal & The Vipers from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham – Live music at 4:30 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm, Jay Leno at 8 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Monday, December 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Home Alone 2 at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, December 21

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Die Hard at 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, December 22

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American – Mel at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – National Lampoon Christmas Vacation at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm

City & Government

Thursday, December 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith at 9 pm

The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Friday, December 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, December 25

Sunday, December 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – John Erikson from 4 pm to 7 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Monday, December 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, December 28

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Frozen at 4 pm, Julia at 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, December 29

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

Firehouse Theater – Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Spencer at 4:30 pm, No Time To Die at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm

City & Government

Thursday, December 30

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – Spencer at 4:30 pm, When Harry Met Sally at 7:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Friday, December 31

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theater – Laugh in the New Year with the Bit Players at 7 pm, 9 pm, and 11 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Blockhead at 10 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm

City & Government