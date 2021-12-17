WSBE Rhode Island PBS is offering viewers a chance to experience one of Newport’s most cherished holiday traditions, A Newport Nutcracker – but with a twist.

Due to the pandemic in 2020, Island Moving Company’s traditional performance of A Newport Nutcracker was reimagined as a 30-minute feature filmed at six historic properties of the Preservation Society of Newport County, presented by the Island Moving Company (IMC) and co-produced with Rhode Island PBS.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, Through Her Eyes – A Newport Nutcracker Reimagined shares the warmth, joy, and hope at the heart of the holiday tale on December 17 at 8 p.m. on WSBE Rhode Island PBS, digital 36.1.

Stay tuned at 8:30 p.m. for a new companion film offering a “behind-the-scenes” look at the making of this magical, classic holiday tale. According to Rhode Island PBS, this will include interviews with the project’s creators and performers, this companion piece gives viewers an intimate look at the magic behind Through Her Eyes – A Newport Nutcracker Reimagined and the Preservation Society of Newport County properties in the film.