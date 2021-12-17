A wide variety of live music awaits this weekend – get out and enjoy before the cold weather really sets in!

Friday/Saturday: Local favorites rule this weekend at Pumphouse MusicWorks in Kingston. Check out various incarnations of the Neil Young cover band Forever Young with The Joint Chiefs, Dan Lilley and Amy Bedard, and John Fuzek and Amy Bedard. Saturday, rock yourself back to the Pumphouse for Dylan Sevey and the Gentlemen. Natalie Blue opens. Details here.

Saturday: Caberet style singer-songwriter extraordinaire Nellie McKay brings her eclectic music and bold personality to the Casino Theatre in Newport in a concert sponsored by Common Fence Music. The show starts at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Guitar Freaks – you don’t want to miss this one … the Narrows Center for the Arts presents “Masters of the Telecaster” featuring Jim Weider, GE Smith and Jon Herington. More twang than you can imagine! Details here.

Saturday: It’s always a great time when Steve Smith and the Nakeds play the Narragansett Cafe in Jamestown. Show begins at 9PM. Head back to the Ganny Sunday at 4PM for the best rockin’ blues around with Neal and the Vipers. Details here.

Friday: 80’s heroes REO Speedwagon pay a visit to Foxwoods Friday night. They’ll be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the seminal album Hi Infidelity. Tickets and further details here.

Sunday: Groove to the cool sounds of Newport’s own Los Duderinos at their weekly residency at Pour Judgement on Broadway. Music begins around 10PM. Details here.