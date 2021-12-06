Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, believe it or not, will be here before you know it.

For some of you, the thought of cooking at home, traveling, or visiting the family is simply, out of the question and you’re looking for a place to dine out. You’re in luck, we have a full round-up of places open for dinner and drinks on Christmas Day.

If you head out on Christmas Day, be sure to take care of those hard-working staff! It doesn’t always have to be monetary, sometimes a simple thank you, a smile, or expression of gratitude will do the trick.

What’s Up Newp has confirmed the following restaurants in Newport will be open, serving dinner, and celebrating the holiday;

We’ll update this story as more restaurants confirm their details.

Castle Hill Inn

Castle Hill Inn will be serving their traditional three-course menu with some holiday favorite twists throughout. The mansion will of course be adorned in Christmas cheer along with wood-burning fireplaces and live music.

Three Course Dinner, $98 per person

December 24th – 4:30pm-8:00pm reservations

December 25th – 12:00pm – 8:00pm reservations

Bar service will also be available also 11:30 am – 9:00 pm daily serving a casual menu.

Reservations are available for overnight guests beginning October 11th, while non-hotel guests may book beginning November 26th for Christmas Eve, and the 27th for Christmas Day. For dining reservations, email dining@castlehillinn.com and include your full name, phone number, number of guests, and any dietary restrictions. Castle Hill Inn says that they will create and confirm bookings in the order that they’re received beginning that day.

View the menu HERE

Clarke Cooke House will continue the tradition of being among the very few restaurants that are open 365 days a year when they open at 5 pm for dinner on Christmas Day. More Info

The Chanler at Cliff Walk

Celebrate the holidays at The Chanler with an Epicurean Christmas!

The magic of the season is embraced by Cara Restaurant on Christmas Eve with a menu designed to reignite the childhood feeling of finding a gift under the tree. Listen to the live piano music while indulging in a five or eight-course blind tasting menu of contemporary cuisine with European influence.

Christmas Eve in Cara

Seating 1 Beginning at 5:00pm: 5- Course Blind Tasting Menu, $155 per guest.

Seating 2 Beginning at 8:30pm: 8-Course Blind Tasting Menu, $220 per guest.

*Full prepayment is required for dinner in Cara Restaurant*

Christmas Eve in The Café

A la carte dining from The Café menu will be offered at our outdoor Winter Garden Terrace from 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm.

Christmas Day

Reservations are available on December 25th from 2:00pm – 7:00pm

Four-course Prix Fixe Menu for $155 per guest.

Children 12 and under for $55 (three-course menu)

Christmas Day Menu

Reservations and more information

The Vanderbilt

On Christmas Eve from 5 pm to 9:30 pm, pull back the portico curtains to reveal The Dining Room at The Vanderbilt. Enjoy a winter wonderland Christmas Eve supper consisting of four courses with luxurious supplements including caviar and winter truffles.

On Christmas Day between 12 pm – 7 pm, enjoy a yuletide dinner in the Mansion. Enjoy a four course meal served family-style as we celebrate in the spirit of the holiday. Journey to The Dining Room after opening presents for a late lunch or for a special dinner to cap off your Christmas.

More info

White Horse Tavern

In addition to their Seasonal Dinner Menu, White Horse Tavern is serving up Christmas Eve 2021 specials – including Traditional Clams Casino and Surf & Turf. More info and reservations.

Sardella’s

Dine at Sardella’s this holiday season. Their holiday hours of operation are 5 pm to 9:30 pm on Christmas Eve and 3 pm, 5 pm, and 7 pm on Christmas Day. Holiday Menu Here. Reservations here.

Sweet Berry Farm

Sweet Berry Farm’s to-go menu includes homestyle holiday dishes and desserts prepared on-site in their farm kitchen. All items come ready to simply heat and eat. Last day to order is December 19. More info