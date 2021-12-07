It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Featured Listing Of The Week

4 Friendship Farm Lane, Little Compton

Presented by Tyler Gammons, BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate

4 Friendship Farm Lane | $989,900

This is an amazing two-acre site just 4 minutes from the Little Compton Town commons (general store, restaurants, churches, bank, pizza shop, school, playground, ice cream shop, and more). Young 3-4 bedroom country cape with expansion capabilities. 1st floor master with 2 walk-in closets, hardwoods, central air, stainless appliances, generator hook up, alarm, and more. Perfect year-round home or Vacation Getaway. Just 7 minutes to south shore (public beach),10 minutes to the Sakonnet golf club,13 minutes to Sakonnet point club and Lloyd’s beach (the resident-only beach). Not to be missed. Subject to seller finding suitable housing. Buyer to pay LCAT at closing.

Newport

No open houses scheduled.

Middletown

31 Rosedale Terrace | $380,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

45 Bayview Park | $115,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11 am.

Portsmouth

54 Maiz Corn Road | $489,000

Open Hosue on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Jamestown

6 Ocean Avenue | $1,895,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Tiverton

196 Sawdy Pond Avenue | $509,900

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

24 Lark Lane | $249,900

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Little Compton

4 Friendship Farm Lane | $989,900

Open House on Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm.

380 Long Highway | $799,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.