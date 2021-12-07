It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Featured Listing Of The Week
4 Friendship Farm Lane, Little Compton
Presented by Tyler Gammons, BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate
This is an amazing two-acre site just 4 minutes from the Little Compton Town commons (general store, restaurants, churches, bank, pizza shop, school, playground, ice cream shop, and more). Young 3-4 bedroom country cape with expansion capabilities. 1st floor master with 2 walk-in closets, hardwoods, central air, stainless appliances, generator hook up, alarm, and more. Perfect year-round home or Vacation Getaway. Just 7 minutes to south shore (public beach),10 minutes to the Sakonnet golf club,13 minutes to Sakonnet point club and Lloyd’s beach (the resident-only beach). Not to be missed. Subject to seller finding suitable housing. Buyer to pay LCAT at closing.
Newport
No open houses scheduled.
Middletown
31 Rosedale Terrace | $380,000
Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
45 Bayview Park | $115,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11 am.
Portsmouth
54 Maiz Corn Road | $489,000
Open Hosue on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Jamestown
6 Ocean Avenue | $1,895,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Tiverton
196 Sawdy Pond Avenue | $509,900
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
24 Lark Lane | $249,900
Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Little Compton
4 Friendship Farm Lane | $989,900
Open House on Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm.
380 Long Highway | $799,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.