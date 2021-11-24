Singing For Shelter, the annual fundraiser put on by local musicians to raise funds for our Aquidneck Island homeless shelters, will take place from December 1 through December 22 with nightly ‘living room concerts’ live on Facebook.

This is the fourteenth year that Newporters Anne and Mark Gorman have hosted the concert and the second year it’s had to go virtual, due to COVID-19.

“We weren’t comfortable gathering our typical audience of 400 at Channing Church to put on the show live,” Gorman said. “We were very hearted by the response the musicians got during last year’s virtual concerts. Each night, a different audience seemed to tune in and enjoy a mini-concert from the musicians’ living rooms and broadcast over Facebook Live.”

Singing For Shelter will feature over 30 different music acts each performing a short 20-30 minute concert. The musicians will urge their viewers to make a donation at lucyshearth.org and mckinneyshelter.org.

This year’s series features many perennial favorites as well as some newcomers. Crowd favorites Tom Perrotti, Ed McGuirl, Jimmy Winters, John and Joanne, and CC and The Riders will all be performing, along with first-timers Mel, Bill Bartholomew, Nancy Paolino, and Bill Killian.

“We’re especially thrilled to have young Carrigan Nelson joining us again. Since her 2019 appearance, she has endured countless chemotherapy sessions and a leg amputation in her inspiring battle with the rare bone cancer, Osteosarcoma,” he said. “She is passionate about using her fabulous voice to always help those less fortunate and we’re grateful to her.”

“Our local homeless shelters, Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter, need the community’s support now more than ever,” he said. “As COVID cases increase and the weather turns colder, homelessness is on the rise in our state,” he said. “On a typical night, 1,100 Rhode Islanders-including 200 children-are homeless.”

For the complete schedule, visit christmasinnewport.org or SingingForShelter-Newport on Facebook.