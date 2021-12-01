Founded in 1971, Christmas in Newport began as a two-week festival that celebrated the noncommercial traditions of the holiday season. Now in its 51st year, the annual program boasts multiple activities for nearly each day of the December calendar.

With a volunteer base numbering 1500, the non-profit organization, Christmas in Newport, raises thousands of dollars for charity each year. In keeping with the true spirit of the season, any event listed in the annual program must be free of charge or must benefit a non-profit institution or charity.

Here’s the 2021 Christmas In Newport calendar of events;

Due to changing COVID restrictions events may need to be changed or canceled. Visit christmasinnewport.org for updates.

December 1st – Wednesday

Official Opening of Christmas in Newport, 6:00 p.m., Washington Sq. Features proclamation from the Mayor, tree lighting, Newport Artillery cannon salute, music TBD. Free. www.christmasinnewport.org

Newport County Orchestra in Concert, 7 p.m., Casino Theater, 9 Freebody St. Classical and Holiday music sponsored by the Salve Regina University Music Dept. admission $10, seniors/students $8 . 401-341-2297. www.salve.edu/music-theater-and-dance

Island Moving Company presents “The Nutcracker at Rosecliff” 7:30 p.m. Rosecliff Mansion, 548 Bellevue Ave. Follow our young protagonist throughout the Rosecliff mansion as she celebrates the holiday season with her family, battles with the Mouse King, dances with the Snow Queen, and travels with her beloved Nutcracker to the magical Land of Sweets. For more information and tickets visit:www.islandmovingco.org.

Judging of the Newport Doorway Contest, deadline is wednesday, December 8th to enter. Judging takes place on Friday, December 10th. Register your home or business at info@christmasinnewport.org. Categories are: Residential, Restaurant, Bed & Breakfast and Commercial. Please List: Category, Name, Address and DOOR COLOR. Please use natural materials/decorations.

Singing For Shelter-for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter: Daily virtual ‘living room concerts’ by our local musicians for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter. Starting Wed. Dec1st and ending Wed, Dec 22nd. Concerts at 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm each day. Go to Facebook.com/SingingForShelterNewport for viewing. Please donate to www.LucysHearth.org/donate/ and/or the McKinney Shelter www.McKinneyshelter.org/ For information,markgorman56@gmail.com

December 2nd – Thursday

December 3rd – Friday

Newport History Tours- Holiday Lantern Tour: 4:00 p.m. Tours depart from the Museum of Newport History. Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walk (Tours last about an hour). Learn how Newporters did, or didn’t, observe the holidays. Tickets: $20 per person, $15 for NHS members along with active duty and retired military, and $8 for children ages 5-12. Tours depart from the Brick Market Museum and Shop at 127 Thames Street. For tickets visit:www.NewportHistory.org.

Newport Classical Holiday with Ensemble Altera 7:30 p.m. Emmanuel Church, 4 Dearborn St. Celebrate the holiday season with up-and-coming chamber choir Ensemble Altera in this beautiful program for feminine voices, harp, and organ. The program centers on Benjamin Britten’s beloved Ceremony of Carols, a familiar and attractive work for audiences alongside works by five female composers including Hildegard von Bingen, medieval polymath and mystic, her music is best characterized as mysterious, sensuous, and ethereal; Barbara Strozzi, 17th-century virtuoso singer and composer, whose sacred music is rarely performed; Imogen Holst, Gustav Holst’s only child and student of Benjamin Britten; Elizabeth Poston, who beautifully set the text of a poem which first appeared in a New Hampshire hymnal in the late 18th century; and Joanna Marsh, one of the most exciting young voices. To round out the program, a few well-known Christmas songs, which will include the harp and organ – a festive treat for everyone! $25.00, info: https://newportclassical.org/event/ensemble-altera/ or email info@newportclassical.org

December 4th – Saturday

21st Annual Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale, 9-12 p.m., Rotunda at Easton’s Beach. Christmas wreaths and table top decorations created by designers, artists, gardeners and florists from the community. All proceeds go to Lucy’s Hearth. 401-847-2021.

St. Spyridon’s Greek Church Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m., St. Spyridon’s Greek Orthodox Church, 390 Thames Street, Corner of Thames and Brewer Sts., Christmas Bazaar.Free.

Rogers High School Athletic Boosters Assoc 5th annual tree and wreath sale: 8 am- 6 pm, International Yacht Restoration School (IYRS) parking lot, 449 Thames St. Canadian balsam wreaths, decorated by Rogers parents and students, will be sold along with 8-foot Balsam and Fraser trees. Wreaths will be available in traditional, coastal and other handcrafted designs. There will also be a small supply of undecorated wreaths. Rogers students will be on hand to help load purchases and FREE delivery is available in Newport.

A Rough Point Holiday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rough Point Museum, 680 Bellevue Ave. Every season at Rough Point offers something special — come experience Doris Duke’s Newport home during the coziest and merriest days of the year. Rooms of the museum will be spruced up for the Christmas holiday, while other rooms will be cloaked in their winter coverings. Together, these spaces tell the story of Rough Point’s holiday traditions and the off-season routines of one of Newport’s summer cottages. $15.00 Adults, $8.00 Students, Under 12 Free. See information about safety guidelines at: www.newportrestoration.org/roughpoint . Questions?: 847-8344. visit@newportrestoration.org

Kids Holiday Gift Making, 2:30 p.m., Newport Public Library, 300 Spring St. Children ages 5-12 years old are invited to create Holiday crafts perfect for gift-giving. Join us to craft a few gifts and enjoy a small treat while we get creative! Registration is required and opens at 9:00am on Tuesday, November 16th. Sign up through the event calendar on the Library’s website. Held in the lower level program room. Masks are required.https://newportlibraryri.libcal.com/event/8446064

51st Annual Bowen’s Wharf Tree Lighting and Open House, America’s Cup Ave. ,It’s the most wonderful time of the year – twinkling lights, fragrant wintergreens, beautiful bows, and a most amazing Christmas tree on historic Bowen’s Wharf. Come early for leisurely holiday shopping and stay through the evening as festivities begin around 4:30 with local musicians taking the stage and leading a carol sing-a-long. The enormous tree is lit promptly at 6:00 – the official beginning of the holiday season at Bowen’s Wharf! Santa and Mrs. Claus motor into Bowen’s Basin by boat (weather permitting) eager to listen to every child’s wish. Bowen’s Wharf restaurants remain open for holiday meals and many shops offer sweet refreshments. FREE ADMISSION! Festivities held rain or shine. (401) 849-2243 For more information:www.bowenswharf.com

December 5th – Sunday

Rogers High School Athletic Boosters Assoc 5th annual tree and wreath sale: 8 am- 4 pm (or while supplies last), International Yacht Restoration School (IYRS) parking lot, 449 Thames St. Canadian balsam wreaths, decorated by Rogers parents and students, will be sold along with to 8-foot Balsam and Fraser trees. Wreaths will be available in traditional, coastal and other handcrafted designs. There will also be a small supply of undecorated wreaths. Rogers students will be on hand to help load purchases and FREE delivery is available in Newport.

A Colonial Christmas,, 2:00-4:00 p.m., 311 Berkeley Ave, Middletown. A Colonial Christmas at the home of the 18th century philosopher George Berkeley, admission Free, donations graefully accepted. www.whitehallmuseumhouse.org,

Newport Community Band/Salve Regina Jazz Ensemble in Concert, 3 p.m., Casino Theater, 9 Freebody St. SRU Newport Community Band, Jazz Ensemble, performing holiday favorites. admission $10, seniors/students $8 . 401-341-2297. www.salve.edu/music-theater-and-dance

Advent Lessons and Carols at Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist, , 5 pm, 61 Washington St. Advent Lessons & Carols is an atmospheric sequence of traditional readings and Advent carols with congregational hymns. Join in a centuries-old journey from twilight to light as the historic church on the Point begins in near-darkness and progresses in stages to full light along with the music. Directed by Peter Stoltzfus Berton; and with special guest readers. parishoffice@saintjohns-newport.org

December 6th – Monday

December 8th – Wednesday

December 9th – Thursday

Student’s Impressions of Christmas in Newport, 5:30 pm, Newport Yacht Club, 110 Long Wharf. Students K-12 art exhibit, commemorative Christmas in Newport postmark by United States Postal Service. Frees. 846-9410 www.clubstweard@newportyachtclub.org

13th Christmas at Mt. Zion 7:00 p.m., The Reason for the Season Featuring: The Voices of Unity/RPM Voces of Rhode Island, Mt Zion AME Church, 101 Van Zandt Ave, Free will offering, info: (401) 849-3569, sfz88@aol.com

December 10th – Friday

Nautical Holiday Celebration at IYRS, 5:30 p.m., Restoration Hall at IYRS School of Technology & Trades, 449 Thames St. Celebrate the joy of the holiday season with IYRS students, faculty, staff, and the greater Newport community. Historic Restoration Hall and our students’ boat restoration projects will be decked out in their holiday finery. Enjoy live acoustic music and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. Cash bar. This event is open to the public. Your rsvp is not required to attend, but is appreciated at www.iyrs.edu/events. In accordance with current IYRS school policy, proof of vaccination (hard copy or digital) is required for entrance that evening. Thank you! For more information: www.iyrs.edu/events/iyrs-holiday-celebration

Christmas in Song by the Newport Navy Choristers, 7:30 p.m., St. Barnabus Church, 1697 East Main Rd., Portsmouth. Newport Navy Choristers’ annual Christmas concert; proceeds to benefit the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm, an educational project of Portsmouth Middle School and Eastern RI Conservation District. Admission $20 adults, $10 children (under 16). 401-849-1135. https://navyconcert.eventbrite.com

December 11th – Saturday

A Holiday Happening with Bike Newport, 11 a.m., Big Blue Bike Barn, 20 Sunset Blvd, Newport. Come gather to share bike happiness with snacks and hot cocoa flowing. Coinciding with our annual Holiday Bike Giveaway – where kids are matched with lovingly-restored bicycles – its’ a gathering of donors, staff, board, volunteers, parents, kids, and more. You can ride – or watch the kids ride – the new dirt pump track, explore the trails of the Big Blue Bike Barn campus, and learn more about Bike Newport. Give the “Jingle Bike” a try, and light up the holiday tree with your pedal power. Come mingle with folks who, like you, dream of a city where people are safe and comfortable choosing bikes to get around. For moe information: info@bikenewportri.org or www.bikenewportri.org

6th Annual Christmas Open House at the Irish History Museum, 12:00 noon – 4:30 p.m. at the Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center, 648 Lower Thames Street. Visitors are invited to view the exhibits while enjoying Celtic holiday music, eggnog and cookies. From 3:30-4:30 p.m. there will be caroling by the Ancient Order of Hibernians Men Singers. Celtic-inspired bracelets and lapel pins will be available for sale throughout the Open House, with proceeds to benefit the Museum. Visitors to the Center will learn about Irish immigration to Newport County from the 1600s to the present, and of the many contributions made to our community by individuals of Irish descent. The exhibits include maps, photographs, videos, and models. Admission is complimentary. Free parking is available in the small lot behind the building, accessed via Narragansett Avenue, or on the street. For more information about the Christmas Open House please contact Mike Slein at (401) 855-5097 or NewportIrishHistory@gmail.com. For updates, please visit the ‘Events” page at: www.NewportIrishHistory.org

December 12th – Sunday

Pictures with Santa Sponsored by the Newport Recreation Dept., 1:00 p.m. The Hut (Martin Recreation Center), 35 Golden Hill St. Children and families will have the opportunity to take a picture with Santa! Advanced reservations are required and can be done at: register.communitypass.net/cityofnewport . Families should bring their own camera/cell phone for the picture. Visits are limited to no more than 5 minutes per family. For more information: 401-848-8200. www.cityofnewport.com/pictureswithsanta

Newport Classical Messiah at the Mansion, 4:00 p.m. Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave.. Newport Classical presents Handel’s iconic oratorio Messiah featuring the Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County, Brown University Chorus, and Providence Baroque Orchestra of period instruments! Join us for a one-hour production of the Christmas portion of this celebratory work including the Hallelujah Chorus. The newest annual Newport Holiday tradition is perfect for the whole family. $75.00/$60.00, info: https://newportclassical.org/event/messiah-at-the-mansion/ or email info@newportclassical.org

December 13th – Monday

December 14th – Tuesday

December 15th – Wednesday

A Visit with Santa, 10:00 a.m., Newport Public Library, 300 Spring St. Children ages 0 – 5 years old and a caregiver are invited to A Visit with Santa. Hear a Christmas story, sing holiday songs and make a special craft. Children will also have the opportunity to meet Santa and receive a candy cane and sticker. Registration is required and begins at 9:00am on Tuesday, November 30th. Sign up through the event calendar on the Library’s website. Held in the lower level program room. Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2 years old.https://newportlibraryri.libcal.com/event/8401749

December 16th – Thursday

December 17th – Friday

December 18th – Saturday

December 19th – Sunday

Reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas: 12:00 noon – 2 p.m. Eisenhower Park, Washington Sq. Reading of the classic Poem “A Visit from St. Nicolas” by Clement C. Moore at noon, 12:30, 1:00 and 1:30. by local residents. Santa will be available for photos (bring your own camers). Live Holiday Music and treats. Weather Permitting. Sponsored by Christmas in Newport. For information,info@ChristmasinNewport.org

The Wonder of Christmas 6:30 pm, First Presbyterian Church, 4 Everett St, Celebrating the joyful news of Christ’s birth. The wonder of Christmas story unfolds through exciting and inspiring music and scripture reading. Featuring the First Presbyterian Choir and Ensemble. FREE. For information: www.FPCNewport.org

December 20th – Monday

December 21st – Tuesday

Winter Solstice Storytime, 10:00 a.m., Newport Public Library, 300 Spring St. Get out of the cold and join us for a celebration of the Winter Solstice! Hear stories, sing songs and make a winter craft. For ages 2 – 5 years old and a caregiver. Registration is required and begins at 9:00am on Tuesday, November 30th. Sign up through the event calendar on the Library’s website. Held in the lower level program room. Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2 years old.https://newportlibraryri.libcal.com/event/8401750

December 22nd – Wednesday

Kids Reindeer Games, 10:00 a.m., Newport Public Library, 300 Spring St. Children ages 2 – 4 years old and a caregiver are invited to a special Reindeer Games program. Enjoy reindeer crafts, activities and a reindeer snack. Registration is required and begins at 9:00am on Tuesday, November 30th. Sign up through the event calendar on the Library’s website. Held in the lower level program room. Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2 years old. https://newportlibraryri.libcal.com/event/8446078

December 23rd – Thursday

Nothing scheduled.

December 24th – Friday

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES ISLAND CHURCHES

December 25th -Saturday

A JOYOUS CHRISTMAS TO ALL

December 26th – Sunday

December 27th – Monday through December 31st – Friday

Nothing scheduled

ADDITIONAL ATTRACTIONS

Historic Fort Adams Guided Tours, : Historic Fort Adams Guided Tours: Visit America’s most complex coastal fortification. Guided tours take you from the top of the Forts ramparts, for a spectacular view of Newport Harbor, to the depths of the underground listening tunnels. Guided tours weekdays at 11am, 1pm & 3pm; Weekends guided tours hourly 10am-3pm. Extended hours during School Vacation; December 26th -January 2nd with daily guided tours hourly 10am-3pm (CLOSED ON CHRISMAS EVE DAY & CHRISTMAS). Tickets are limited and may be purchased in Fort Adams State Park Visitor Center. Tours and tour routes are weather dependent. Visit www.fortadams.org for more information. Tours are primarily outdoors. Inclement weather may cancel or modify tours and tour routes. Please dress and plan accordingly! Admission $15.00 Adult, $8.00 Children Visit: www.fortadams.org. for more information.

24th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade,, : View the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit along Newport Harbor’s waterfront from the Newport Yacht Club , Perrotti Park, Bowen’s and Bannister’s Wharf. Sponsored by: City of Newport, Newport Yacht Club and Discover Newport Contact: lAnderson@cityofnewport.com for more information.

For more information and updates, visit www.christmasinnewport.org.