Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and aorund Newport County this week.
This story will be updated as more events and meetings are announced, so check back for updates and the latest. Have an event or something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, April 26
- This Day in RI History: April 26, 1718, Esek Hopkins is born in Scituate
- Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal reopens on April 26
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Newport Arboretum Week
- Rhode Island Hotel Week
- 6:30 pm – Bike Newport Full Moon Ride
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- La Boheme – The Met: Live In HD
- My Wonderful Wanda
City & Government
- 12 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 3:30 pm – Jamestown, Town of
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton Charter Review Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, April 27
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Newport Arboretum Week
- Rhode Island Hotel Week
- 8 am – Community Yoga Class at Mlk Center
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter at Sandywoods
- 6:30 pm – The Land To Sea Speaker Series: Rhode Island Resources Recovery Corporation
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- My Wonderful Wanda
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- La Boheme – The Met: Live In HD
City & Government
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6 pm – Newport Tree Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm –Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
Wednesday, April 28
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Newport Arboretum Week
- Rhode Island Hotel Week
- 12 pm – Crave & Crash at The Wayfinder Hotel
- 5:30 pm – Somm 101 at Nomi Park at The Wayfinder Hotel
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- My Wonderful Wanda
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- Secret Impressionists: Great Art On Screen
City & Government
- 9:30 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
- 4 pm – Fort Adams Foundation
- 4:30 pm – Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Affordable Housing
- 5 pm – Newport Beach Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton Town Farm Renovation Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
Thursday, April 29
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Newport Arboretum Week
- Rhode Island Hotel Week
- 8:30 am – Zumba Fitness Class at MLK Center
- 1 pm – Just The Tonic: A transatlantic story of sickness, pleasure, and the gin & tonic
- 5:30 pm – The topography of wellness: How health and disease shaped the American landscape
- 6 pm – Trivia Night at Ragged Island Farm
- 8 pm – Live music with Adam Go at One Pelham East
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- My Wonderful Wanda
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- Secret Impressionists: Great Art On Screen
City & Government
- 7 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
Friday, April 30
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Newport Arboretum Week
- Rhode Island Hotel Week
- 10 am – Unwind: Knitting & Crochet Group at MLK Center
- 8 pm – Live music with Stu Sinclair at One Pelham East
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, May 1
- Pop-Up Porsche Gallery opens at Newport Car Museum on May 1
- City of Newport: Paid parking season begins on May 1
- Aquidneck Growers Market returns to Pell School on May 1, Memorial Boulevard on May 19
Things To Do
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- My Wonderful Wanda
- Secret Impressionists: Great Art On Screen
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9 am to 8 pm – Opening Weekend at Rail Explorers
- 11 am – Sheep Shearing Day in Jamestown
- 11 am to 2 pm – Rogues & Scoundrels Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Adult Polo Intro Clinic
- 12:15 pm – 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm – 8 pm – Live music with Timmy Smith at One Pelham East
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with piped-in Beatles’ Hits
- 8 pm – 8 pm – Live music with The Naticks Duo at One Pelham East
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, May 2
- Touro Synagogue to reopen its grounds for public tours on May 2
- 2021 Rhode Island All-State Music Festival Concert will premiere on May 2
Things To Do
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 12:15 pm – 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise departing from Bowen’s Wharf
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- My Wonderful Wanda
- Secret Impressionists: Great Art On Screen
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cinco De Mayo Cruise, from Jamestown
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.