The City provided the following information in a press release on Tuesday regarding the upcoming paid parking season;

The City of Newport is gearing up for the start of its annual parking season and this year is aiming to make it a little easier to park around town thanks to some new technology.

Motorists are being reminded that the City’s Paid Parking Season is set to go into effect on Saturday, May 1st, and will run until October 31st with metered parking in effect from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays.

And while all City meters and Pay & Display machines have accepted either credit cards or coins for a number of years, this summer will be the first full season that motorists will be able to pay from their smartphones through the City’s new Passport Parking Mobile App.

First introduced to the City last fall, residents and visitors alike are encouraged to download the free app via the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Parkingor by searching for the Passport App on their mobile device’s app store.

Once the application is downloaded, users are asked to create an account, select the zone number that is posted on nearby signage and enter their vehicle’s license plate number. Users can then view their parking history and extend their sessions with the tap of a button.

Meanwhile, residents are also reminded that the City’s Residential Parking Program will also go into effect beginning May 1st, running through October 1st.

Motorists are advised that parking is restricted in designated areas to vehicles displaying residential permits, a general visitor pass, or temporary residential parking permit.

Resident Stickers are available through the Collections Office by calling (401) 845-5401, or downloading an application at www.CityofNewport.com/ResidentParking.

More information concerning the Residential Parking Program is articulated in Chapter 10.32 of the City’s Code of Ordinances available on the City’s web page at www.cityofnewport.com.

Questions concerning the city’s parking lots and metered parking should be directed to the Transportation Supervisor at 401 845-5712. Questions concerning parking in general or the city’s parking regulations should be directed to Sgt. Jonathan Cortes at 401 845-5717 or jcortes@cityofnewport.com.

Public Parking Rates & Information in Newport

· This year’s parking rates will remain the same as in previous years, with the fee for parking in a metered space $1.25 per hour except on Memorial Boulevard at Easton’s Beach, where the fee is $2.00 per hour.

· The Pay & Display units located at the Touro Street Lot and Long Wharf Lot, and a Pay-by-Plate unit located on Narragansett Avenue near Forty Steps will also cost $1.25 per hour in 1 hour increments.

· Newport residents are reminded that a Resident sticker does not permit residents to park for free at metered spaces.

· Paid parking will also go into in effect at The Gateway Visitor’s Center Parking Lot as of May 1st with rates of $2 for the first half hour and $1.50 for each subsequent half hour. Weekly and monthly rates are also available.

· The Mary Street Parking Lot, which operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week, is a self-pay, pay & display parking lot. The rates are $3.00 per hour and $20 per day. Pay Stations are located in the center of the parking lot adjacent to the restroom and accept cash or credit cards. Payment can also be made with the Passport mobile app. City residents with a valid resident sticker are entitled to up to three (3) hours of free parking once per day at the Mary St. lot. Residents must enter their license plate number in the pay station or via the Passport App and, if parking for three hours or less, there will be no charge. If using the pay station, the receipt must be displayed on the dashboard.