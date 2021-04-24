In response to stakeholder feedback about reopening the Shuttered Venue
Operators Grant application this weekend, The Small Business Administration’s
application portal will now reopen Monday (April 26) at noon. In preparation for the
opening, the SBA said in an announcement late Friday night that potential applicants
should register on the portal in advance. Applicants, the SBA said, will also need a
smartphone and a multi-factor authenticator app to register and apply.
The SBA has also added the following updated resources.
- Applicant user guide and FAQ: For help with the application process, refer to the applicant user guide and FAQ.
- Checklist: Use the checklist to make sure you have everything you need to complete your application.
- Call Center: For Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal technical assistance such as a password reset, browser suggestions, or how to use the multi-factor authentication with an app and the QR code, applicants can call 1- 800-659-2955 or, for the deaf and hard-of-hearing 1-800-877-8339 and follow the prompts to SVOG assistance. The call center is open through the weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT. For additional information and to review applicant resources, visit www.sba.gov/svogrant.