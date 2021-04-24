In response to stakeholder feedback about reopening the Shuttered Venue
Operators Grant application this weekend, The Small Business Administration’s
application portal will now reopen Monday (April 26) at noon. In preparation for the
opening, the SBA said in an announcement late Friday night that potential applicants
should register on the portal in advance. Applicants, the SBA said, will also need a
smartphone and a multi-factor authenticator app to register and apply.

The SBA has also added the following updated resources.

  • Applicant user guide and FAQ: For help with the application process, refer to the applicant user guide and FAQ.
  • Checklist: Use the checklist to make sure you have everything you need to complete your application. 
  • Call Center:  For Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal technical assistance such as a password reset, browser suggestions, or how to use the multi-factor authentication with an app and the QR code, applicants can call 1- 800-659-2955 or, for the deaf and hard-of-hearing 1-800-877-8339 and follow the prompts to SVOG assistance. The call center is open through the weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT. For additional information and to review applicant resources, visit www.sba.gov/svogrant.

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.