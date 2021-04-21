Spring is in full swing and Aquidneck Community Table has announced the dates and details for their upcoming summer markets.

Saturday Winter Market at Newport Gateway Center

This Saturday (April 24) will be the final Winter Market of the season at the Newport Gateway Center. Stop by the market one more time to stock up on veggies, fish, meat, eggs, coffee, and more. Open from 9 am to 12 pm.

Saturday Summer Market at Pell Elementary School

Save the date for May 1st, when the Saturday Summer Market opens at Pell Elementary School, 35 Dexter Street in Newport from 9:00 AM to noon. The Summer Market will be open one extra hour – 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM – starting on May 15.

Wednesday Summer Market on Memorial Boulevard

Then on May 19th, the Wednesday Summer Market kicks off, running weekly from 2:00 to 6:00 PM on Memorial Boulevard. The opening of the Wednesday Summer Market is a sure sign of warmer days ahead!

For more information and updates, visit https://aquidneckcommunitytable.org/aquidneck-growers-market

Looking for more farmers’ markets? Check out the Tiverton Farmers Market every Tuesday at Sandywoods in Tiverton or the weekly farmers’ market every Saturday at Mount Hope Farm in Bristol every Saturday.