Touro Synagogue Foundation today announced the reopening of the grounds of Touro Synagogue, a National Historic Site, following its closure for the season last October.

The May 2021 tour schedule includes public access to the grounds and outdoor history presentations by Touro Synagogue guides. The synagogue building itself will remain closed at this time.



Beginning May 2, the grounds will be open to the public Sunday, Monday, and Friday, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, weather permitting. Tours will be given every half-hour with the last tour starting at 1:30 pm.

There will be no tours offered on Monday, May 17 due to the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

Visitors should enter the site through the courtyard of the Loeb Visitors Center at 52 Spring Street, between Touro and Barney Streets. A $5 per person fee will be charged (children 12 and under free), and current CDC guidelines will be followed. Reservations are not required.



During the 20-minute seated presentation guests will learn why Touro Synagogue, the nation’s oldest synagogue, dedicated in 1763, is considered to be one of the most architecturally distinguished buildings of 18th century America. They will also learn why Touro Synagogue stands as a symbol of religious freedom for all Americans.

Schedule updates in the weeks ahead may be found on the “Visit” page at tourosynagogue.org or on the Touro Synagogue Facebook page.

For more information, please email tours@tourosynagogue.org or phone (401) 847-4794, extension 207.