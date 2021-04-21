Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on Wednesday, April 28 at 6:30pm.

The meeting will take place virtually and is open to the public, here’s what’s on the agenda;

1 888 788 0099 or 1 833 548 0276 

Webinar ID: 912 5797 5406  

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91257975406 

CITY OF NEWPORT 

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING APRIL 28, 2021 

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD REMOTELY IN COMPLIANCE WITH  GOVERNOR MCKEE’S EXECUTIVE ORDER 21-30 “ SUCH MEANS MAY INCLUDE,  WITHOUT LIMITATION, PROVIDING PUBLIC ACCESS THROUGH TELEPHONE,  INTERNET, OR SATELLITE ENABLED AUDIO OR VIDEO CONFERENCING OR ANY  OTHER TECHNOLOGY THAT ENABLES THE PUBLIC TO CLEARLY FOLLOW THE  PROCEEDINGS OF THE PUBLIC BODY WHILE THOSE ACTIVITES ARE  OCCURRING”

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the  Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held in accordance with  Governor McKee’s Executive Order 21-30 on April 28, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.  

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG 

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The  Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may  address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes.  Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as  part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city  business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed. 

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS  ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL  LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND  #98-40.) 

a. Minutes of the meetings held March 24, 2021 (Approve) b. Special Events: 

1) St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, d/b/a Procession-Good  Friday, starting from 390 Thames St., continue on Thames,  

Dennison, Spring and Brewer Streets (route attached); April 30,  2021 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

2) Salve Regina University, d/b/a Salve Regina University Car  Parade, beginning and ending from Young Building (route  

attached); May 8, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

3) Newport in Bloom, d/b/a Newport In Bloom Plant Sale, Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St.; May 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00  p.m. 

c. 2021-2022 Holiday Selling License, Renewals (list attached) 

d. Holiday Selling License, New, Christopher Papp, d/b/a Newport  Original Products, 424 Thames St.  

e. Holiday Selling License, New, Charter Books, LLC, d/b/a Charter  Books, LLC, 8-10 Broadway 

f. FY2022 & FY 2023 Proposed Biennial Operating Budget  (Receive and order advertised for Public Hearing on May 12, 2021 (A  copy is available on the city’s website:  

(https://www.cityofnewport.com/city-all/departments/finance/budgets cafrs-cips-annual-performance-reports/budgets) 

g. Communication from the Arbor Day Foundation, re: Recognizing the  City of Newport as a 2020 Tree City USA (Receive) 

LICENSES AND PERMITS 

2. Mobile Food Establishment Truck (MFET/2 available- April 1, 2021-March  31, 2022): 

a) R. P. Winkelton, Inc., d/b/a Sunnyside on the Street, 405 Cumberland  Hill Rd., Woonsocket, RI  

 3. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS 

 NOTE: Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the following Boards and  Commissions: Beach Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory  

Commission, Henderson Home, Historic District Commission, Energy  and Environment Commission 

Appointments 

Energy and Environment Commission – Christopher Shaw (Term expiring 4/9/2023)

Beach Commission – Leppy McCarthy (Term expiring 4/11/2022)  Demetri Damaskos (Term expiring 4/11/2023) 

ORDINANCES 

 4. Amending Chapter 3.16.060 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Executive,  Administrative and Professional Employees, Supervisory Employees-N.E.A.,  Council 94 Employees, Police Division and Fire Division”, to amend  Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 8 (Second Reading) 

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER 

5. Action Item #5972/21 – RE: Award of Bid # 21-029 – Boundary Surveys  Paradise, Gardiner, Lawton Valley, Nonquit and Watson Water Supplies  (w/accompanying resolution)  

6. Action Item #5973/21 – RE: Award of Bid # 21-030 – LG Sonic Algae  Treatment System (w/accompanying resolution)  

7. Action Item #5974/21 – RE: Amendment No. 3 – Contract # 19-010 – Engineering Services for North End Sanitary Sewer Project  

(w/accompanying resolution)  

Laura C. Swistak 

City Clerk 

ADJOURN- (4/21/21)

Holiday Selling Renewals 

d/b/a Ownership Address 

Black Dog – Thames Black Dog Tavern Co., LLC* 240 Thames St. General Store, The* 

*Change of Ownership and DBA 

Black Dog General Black Dog Tavern Co., LLC* 33 Banister’s Wharf Store, The 

*Change of Ownership 

Lululemon Athletica LULULEMON USA Inc. Space A45 Long Wharf*  *Change of Location 

Paw Addict Paw Addict RI LLC 397 Thames St. Unit 6 

Super Stop and Shop Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC, The 199 Connell Highway #731

