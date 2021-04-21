Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on Wednesday, April 28 at 6:30pm.

The meeting will take place virtually and is open to the public, here’s what’s on the agenda;

1 888 788 0099 or 1 833 548 0276

Webinar ID: 912 5797 5406

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91257975406

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING APRIL 28, 2021

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD REMOTELY IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNOR MCKEE’S EXECUTIVE ORDER 21-30 “ SUCH MEANS MAY INCLUDE, WITHOUT LIMITATION, PROVIDING PUBLIC ACCESS THROUGH TELEPHONE, INTERNET, OR SATELLITE ENABLED AUDIO OR VIDEO CONFERENCING OR ANY OTHER TECHNOLOGY THAT ENABLES THE PUBLIC TO CLEARLY FOLLOW THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE PUBLIC BODY WHILE THOSE ACTIVITES ARE OCCURRING” .

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held in accordance with Governor McKee’s Executive Order 21-30 on April 28, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Minutes of the meetings held March 24, 2021 (Approve) b. Special Events:

1) St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, d/b/a Procession-Good Friday, starting from 390 Thames St., continue on Thames,

Dennison, Spring and Brewer Streets (route attached); April 30, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

2) Salve Regina University, d/b/a Salve Regina University Car Parade, beginning and ending from Young Building (route

attached); May 8, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Docket of the Regular Council Meeting

April 28, 2021

Page 2

3) Newport in Bloom, d/b/a Newport In Bloom Plant Sale, Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St.; May 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

c. 2021-2022 Holiday Selling License, Renewals (list attached)

d. Holiday Selling License, New, Christopher Papp, d/b/a Newport Original Products, 424 Thames St.

e. Holiday Selling License, New, Charter Books, LLC, d/b/a Charter Books, LLC, 8-10 Broadway

f. FY2022 & FY 2023 Proposed Biennial Operating Budget (Receive and order advertised for Public Hearing on May 12, 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website:

(https://www.cityofnewport.com/city-all/departments/finance/budgets cafrs-cips-annual-performance-reports/budgets)

g. Communication from the Arbor Day Foundation, re: Recognizing the City of Newport as a 2020 Tree City USA (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Mobile Food Establishment Truck (MFET/2 available- April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022):

a) R. P. Winkelton, Inc., d/b/a Sunnyside on the Street, 405 Cumberland Hill Rd., Woonsocket, RI

3. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

NOTE: Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the following Boards and Commissions: Beach Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory

Commission, Henderson Home, Historic District Commission, Energy and Environment Commission

Appointments

Energy and Environment Commission – Christopher Shaw (Term expiring 4/9/2023)

Docket of the Regular Council Meeting

April 28, 2021

Page 3

Beach Commission – Leppy McCarthy (Term expiring 4/11/2022) Demetri Damaskos (Term expiring 4/11/2023)

ORDINANCES

4. Amending Chapter 3.16.060 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Executive, Administrative and Professional Employees, Supervisory Employees-N.E.A., Council 94 Employees, Police Division and Fire Division”, to amend Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 8 (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

5. Action Item #5972/21 – RE: Award of Bid # 21-029 – Boundary Surveys Paradise, Gardiner, Lawton Valley, Nonquit and Watson Water Supplies (w/accompanying resolution)

6. Action Item #5973/21 – RE: Award of Bid # 21-030 – LG Sonic Algae Treatment System (w/accompanying resolution)

7. Action Item #5974/21 – RE: Amendment No. 3 – Contract # 19-010 – Engineering Services for North End Sanitary Sewer Project

(w/accompanying resolution)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

ADJOURN- (4/21/21)

Docket of the Regular Council Meeting

April 28, 2021

Page 4

Holiday Selling Renewals

d/b/a Ownership Address

Black Dog – Thames Black Dog Tavern Co., LLC* 240 Thames St. General Store, The*

*Change of Ownership and DBA

Black Dog General Black Dog Tavern Co., LLC* 33 Banister’s Wharf Store, The

*Change of Ownership

Lululemon Athletica LULULEMON USA Inc. Space A45 Long Wharf* *Change of Location

Paw Addict Paw Addict RI LLC 397 Thames St. Unit 6

Super Stop and Shop Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC, The 199 Connell Highway #731