The Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth is adding a Pop-Up Porsche Gallery to showcase new additions to its already expansive collection of beautiful, exotic, and rare cars.

Until now, an impressive 80,000 square feet of Museum space has showcased over 75 cars in six galleries. One of those galleries, for World Cars, will remain home to five Porsches (among other marques), while the all-Porsche Pop-Up Gallery, to open May 1 in the Museum’s centrally located 5,000 sq. ft. event space, will bring in nine new cars.

In the new Pop-Up Porsche Gallery (clockwise from top left): 2005 Porsche Carrera GT; spoiler on the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach; interior 2020 Porsche Speedster Heritage; 2016 Porsche GT3 RS; Interior 2005 Porsche Carerra GT; 2015 Porsche Boxster Spyder. (photos supplied by Newport Car Museum)

Comprehensive Porsche List*:

1956 Porsche 356a Speedster

1979 Porsche 930 Turbo

1989 Porsche Speedster

2004 Porsche 911 GT2

2005 Porsche Carrera GT

2011 Porsche RS 4.0 911

2011 Porsche 911 Speedster

2015 Porsche 918

2015 Porsche Boxster Spyder

2016 Porsche 911 Targa 4S

2016 Porsche GT3 RS

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach

2019 Porsche Speedster

2019 Porsche Speedster Heritage



*World Car Gallery and Pop-Up Porsche Gallery combined

“When we opened in 2017, we made a promise to ourselves to always keep things fresh,” said Newport Car Museum Founder Gunther Buerman in a statemnt, explaining that switching out cars and bringing in new ones is not an uncommon occurrence. “We love it when members and visitors are excited to come back, knowing they can see something they didn’t see the last time.”

For first-time visitors, the collection is all but mind-blowing, with exquisite examples of “cars as art” in additional galleries for Ford/Shelby, Corvette, Fin Cars, Mopars and Muscle Cars. The collection covers seven decades of modern industrial automotive design, starting with the oldest cars from the 1950s, including a bright yellow 1954 Buick Skylark Convertible and jet-black 1954 Kaiser Darrin 162 and finishing with newer models from the 21st Century, including a sleek 2019 Corvette ZR-1 convertible and a power-hungry 2019 Dodge Demon as well as two new 2019 Porsche additions: the Miami Blue Porsche Speedster and silver Porsche Speedster Heritage.

All of Newport Car Museum’s cars are perched on low platforms or turntables, and no barrier ropes are used so that visitors can get up-close and personal with favorites. Award-winning historical videos commissioned for each gallery add to the experience, as do friendly, knowledgeable volunteer docents who can answer questions.

“Hoods Up” events, hosted both days of every second weekend of the month, allow inspection of the entire collection’s engines. All Porsches will be included in the next Hoods Up, scheduled for May 8-9.