>>Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, will join me for a live virtual video conversation at 1:30 pm today. We’ll chat about the schools, the new changes, expanding the number of students in school on a daily basis, and more. Watch live on whatsupnewp.com at 1:30 pm.
>> 7,600 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be posted on www.vaccinateRI.org this morning at 9 am. These appointments will be for the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, the State-run mass vaccination sites in Woonsocket, South County, and at Sockanosset Cross Road, and at the regional clinics in Johnston, Westerly, and East Providence. In addition to the age groups previously eligible, people who are 40 to 49 years of age are now eligible to register. Full Story
>> Looking for a new gig, job, or career? There are more than 110 businesses hiring right now in the Newport area. See this week’s job opportunities.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Tuesday, April 13
Weather Forecast
- Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
- Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Marine Forecast
- Today – NNE wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight -Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- The current water temperature in Newport is 46°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:07 am | Sunset: 7:24 pm | 13 hours and 14 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 9:33 am & 9:46 pm | Low tide at 2:57 am & 2:46 pm
- Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week begins
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 8 am – Community Yoga Class at MLK Center
- 2 pm to 5:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter at Sandywoods
- 6 pm – Let’s Talk Non-Profits: Local Leaders & their Supporters
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Newport
- 10 am – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
Tiverton
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
Little Compton
Middletown
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
Jamestown
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
Portsmouth
- 6:15 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com
George Thorogood & The Destroyers added to Indian Ranch’s 75th season
Now Hiring: 110+ businesses hiring right now in the Newport area
Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4
7,600 vaccination appointments will open on Tuesday morning
Governor McKee announces new grant program to assist small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
What’s Up in Newport County this week: April 12 – 18
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport County Today: Monday, April 12
Tiny Kitchen Magic: BBQ Pulled Pork with Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce
Opinion: Will the education of blind children be setback 15 years?
WRIU 90.3 radio holding Radiothon fundraiser this week
Recent Local Obituaries
The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine
News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions
New data hasn’t been reported since Friday, April 9. We’ve reached out to the Rhode Island Department of Health for an update.
Around The Web
DVIDS – Surface Warfare Schools Command introduces Officer of the Deck Phase II Course to the Fleet
Lonely Planet – The 6 best beaches in Rhode Island
URI Today – URI Board of Trustees names Monash provost, senior vice president Marc Parlange next University of Rhode Island president
East Bay RI – Homebound Prudence Island residents get vaccinated