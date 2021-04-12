Susan St. Francis, 63, of Newport, passed away in the Grand Islander Nursing Home on April 12, 2021.

Susan was born in Ware, MA to the late Henry and Evelyn (Minkler) Hope.

Susan is survived by her children, Sabrina St. Francis of Newport, and Kevin St. Francis of West Warren, MA. She also leaves a brother, David Hope of Warren, MA.

She was predeceased by her parents, as well as two brothers, Richard and Robert Hope, and three sisters, Barbara Collette, Jean Hoffe, and Betty Ann Rozzen.

Services for Susan will be private.