Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week around Newport County.
This story will be updated throughout the week as additional events and meetings are announced, so check back often for updates.
Have something you’d like to see on this list or a future list? Email the details to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, April 12
Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport County Today: Monday, April 12
Middletown beach parking passes will go on sale on April 12
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week begins
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage with Bike Newport
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Middletown
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
Jamestown
- 3:30 pm – Jamestown School Building Sub-Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown School Committee
Portsmouth
Newport
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
Little Compton
Tiverton
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Stone Bridge Fire District
Tuesday, April 13
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week begins
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 8 am – Community Yoga Class at MLK Center
- 2 pm to 5:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter at Sandywoods
- 6 pm – Let’s Talk Non-Profits: Local Leaders & their Supporters
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Newport
- 10 am – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
Tiverton
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
Little Compton
Middletown
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
Jamestown
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
Portsmouth
- 6:15 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
Wednesday, April 14
Newport Performing Arts Center to present Newport String Project on April 14
Newport City Council will host their next regular meeting on April 14, here’s what’s on the agenda
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week begins
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 8:30 am – Toning in ’21 Fitness Class at MLK Center
- 5:30 pm – Somm 101 at Nomi Park
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- Kinky Boots The Musical (From London’s West End)
City & Government
Portsmouth
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
Newport
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
Middletown
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
Jamestown
Tiverton
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
Thursday, April 15
Born On This Day In Newport – April 15, 1786: Walter Channing
Roger Williams Park Zoo to host Asian Lantern Spectacular beginning April 15
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week begins
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Center
- 12 pm – The 2 Steps To Keeping Your Marketing Growing
- 1 pm – When Art Is Medicine: Ojibwe Women and The Jingle Dress Dance Tradition
- 5:30 pm – Drop Dead Gorgeous: Fashioning Tuberculosis in Early Victorian England
- 6 pm – Trivia Night on Ragged Island’s Farm
- 8 pm – 8 pm – Live music with Brian Cabral at One Pelham East
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- Kinky Boots The Musical (From London’s West End)
City & Government
9:30 am – Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority
Jamestown
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
Newport
Middletown
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
Portsmouth
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
Tiverton
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
Friday, April 16
Green Animals will open for the 2021 season on April 16
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week begins
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 10 am – Unwind: Knitting & Crochet Group at MLK Center
- 8 pm – Live music with John Erickson at One Pelham East
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- Kinky Boots The Musical (From London’s West End)
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, April 17
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 17 – 25
Save & Stay: ‘Hotel Week RI’ returns April 17 – 30
Club Passim announces “Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Festival” coming April 17-18
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week begins
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop + Brunch at Nomi Park
- 10 am – Car Club Visit: Mustangs of RI at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – French in 18th Century Newport Walking Tour
- 2:05 pm – Daffodil Days Scenic Bay Cruises Aboard The Coastal Queen
- 4:30 pm – Live music with Timmy Smith at One Pelham East
- 8:30 pm – Live music with Sugarbabies at One Pelham East
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- Kinky Boots The Musical (From London’s West End)
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, April 18
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week begins
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop + Brunch at Nomi Park
- 11 am – Road To Independence Walking Tour
- 2:05 pm – Daffodil Days Scenic Bay Cruises Aboard The Coastal Queen
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- Kinky Boots The Musical (From London’s West End)
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.