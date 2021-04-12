Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week around Newport County.

This story will be updated throughout the week as additional events and meetings are announced, so check back often for updates.

Have something you’d like to see on this list or a future list? Email the details to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, April 12

Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport County Today: Monday, April 12

Middletown beach parking passes will go on sale on April 12

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Middletown

3 pm – Middletown Planning Board

Jamestown

Portsmouth

Newport

Little Compton

Tiverton

Tuesday, April 13

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

Tiverton

Little Compton

Middletown

Jamestown

Portsmouth

6:15 pm – Portsmouth School Committee

Wednesday, April 14

Newport Performing Arts Center to present Newport String Project on April 14

Newport City Council will host their next regular meeting on April 14, here’s what’s on the agenda

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Portsmouth

Newport

Middletown

Jamestown

5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission

Tiverton

7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission

Thursday, April 15

Born On This Day In Newport – April 15, 1786: Walter Channing

Roger Williams Park Zoo to host Asian Lantern Spectacular beginning April 15

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

9:30 am – Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority

Jamestown

10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority

Newport

Middletown

5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee

Portsmouth

Tiverton

7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee

Friday, April 16

Green Animals will open for the 2021 season on April 16

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, April 17

Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 17 – 25

Save & Stay: ‘Hotel Week RI’ returns April 17 – 30

Club Passim announces “Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Festival” coming April 17-18

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, April 18

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government