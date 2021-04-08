With more than two-dozen events and activities, this year’s Aquidneck Island Earth Week (AIEW) has something for everyone. Starting on April 17th, the Island-wide celebration invites residents to connect with nature and take action for the environment.

AIEW Director, Sara Poirier, says that over the last 6 months, partners have been collaborating on ideas for safe and socially-distanced activities. “We’re excited to welcome several new partners, including the Newport Chamber of Commerce, Newport’s Energy and Environment Commission, the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, and the Tiverton Land Trust.” By coming together to offer a full week of programming, partners hope to amplify each other’s efforts, increase engagement around environmental issues, and serve as an example for other communities.

Aquidneck Island Earth Week programs include:

April 17

Aquidneck Growers Market Seed Giveaway

A Nature-inspired Art Exhibit hosted by Saltwater Studio Newport

Middletown Tree Commission Nature Walk and Tree Giveaway

April 19

Workshop for Businesses: Reducing Your Carbon Footprint- Improving Resiliency & Profitability hosted by the Newport Chamber of Commerce

April 22nd:

Educational Tree Walk with Newport Tree Conservancy

Gardening Tool Donation Drive in partnership with Eastern R.I. Conservation District and Portsmouth Middle School

Morton Park Earth Day Volunteer Event

Garden Rock Painting Activity (kids) in partnership withAquidneck Community Table, Aquidneck Land Trust, and FabNewport

Public Presentation on Climate Change Solutions hosted by the Aquidneck Land Trust

newportFILM Virtual Screening of ‘Wild Things’

April 24th

Rain Barrel Making Workshop with Eastern R.I. Conservation District

Seedling Sale at Greenvale Vineyards

Indie Cycle Electronics Recycling Event

Tree ID Walk at Ballard Park

Tree planting with Portsmouth High School students

Shoreline cleanup at Pheasant Drive hosted by Clean Ocean Access

April 25

Plike Newport – Pick-up litter as you bike with Bike Newport!

Additionally, free activities for teachers and students are available for download on thewebsite’s schools page. For more information and to view the full AIEW calendar of events, please visitwww.AquidneckEarthWeek.com

Climate resilience, or being able to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of climate change, is a theme of this year’s program.Aquidneck Island is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. It’s important thateveryone help take steps to manage the challenges so that the island is in good shape for future generations. Climate-themed programming includes a presentation by URI’s Dr. Kelton McMahon oncurrent efforts and technologies used to mitigate the effects of climate change.Additionally, the Aquidneck Climate Caucus will host a climate solutions workshop with MIT’s En Roads simulation tool, and the Newport Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Citizens Climate Lobby, will offer a virtual workshop for local businesses on how to reduce their carbon footprint.

You can join the AIEW community by following the Facebook and Instagram pages and emailing organizers at AquidneckIslandEarthWeek@gmail.com. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements on workshops, presentations, and community action for the environment!

Source: Aquidneck Island Earth Week