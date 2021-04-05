On Wednesday, April 14, at 8 PM, Newport Performing Arts Center (NPAC) presents Newport String Project as part of its free online music series.

“We are excited to highlight Newport String project and give them an opportunity to be presented on our performing arts platform Live From Newport,” says John Cratin, NPAC board chairman in a statement.

The Newport String Quartet is the ensemble-in-residence of the Newport String Project, a nonprofit organization that exists to make inspiring musical experiences accessible for all through chamber music performance and youth mentoring.

Musicians for the NPAC event will include Emma Powell and Ealain McMullin on violin, Emily Edelstein, on violaand Jacob Mackay on cello.The performance will include: “String Quartet op 20 no 6 in A Major – I.Allegro di molto e scherzando,” by Franz Joseph Haydn,“Summerland,” by William Grant Still, and “Strum,” by Jessie Montgomery.

NPAC will announce more performances to continue each month for theirvirtual Live From Newport platform.NPAC plans to showcase local and regional performers and arts organizations as a part of the online series.

“Although virtual at the moment, we are working diligently to deliver on our mission to bring the performing arts to the community. Since the feedback from our first performance in December was so positive with so many requests for additional programming, we decided to do this on a continuous basis,” Cratin adds.



Registration for the performance is free and available at: https://npacri.org/events/