An exciting new in-person event is coming to the Roger Williams Park Zoo April 15 – July 4. The Asian Lantern Spectacular will feature over 50 lantern displays, Asian cuisine, and a children’s area.

This unique walk-through event will be held Wednesday–Sunday nights from 5:30 until 10 p.m., with tickets available for purchase online only. Click here for tickets and further details.

More from the Zoo: Journey through a wonderland of illuminated larger-than-life lanterns inspired by our wild world. From dazzling and interactive displays to delicious Asian-inspired cuisine, this enchanting multicultural experience is sure to delight all ages!

The show which is produced by Hanart Culture will feature over 50 spectacular glowing lantern displays, a kids interactive lantern area, savory Asian-inspired cuisine and drinks, hand-crafted keepsakes, and more!