Visit Rhode Island, in conjunction with 37 properties throughout its six tourism regions, announced today the return of “Hotel Week RI”.

The second annual event is scheduled to take place April 17-30, 2021.

Following the success of Hotel Week NYC, and successfully replicated in Rhode Island in January 2020, “Hotel Week RI” offers four “prix fixe” rates of $100, $200, $300, and $400 per night at a variety of hotels in Blackstone Valley, Block Island, Newport County, Providence, South County, and Warwick. The four rate levels provide options for both visitors and locals to save and stay in Rhode Island.

Many of the Ocean State’s high-end hotels are participating with reduced rates, including the Weekapaug Inn in Watch Hill and the Vanderbilt Hotel in Newport. The majority of hotels are offering $100 rates for budget-conscious guests, including popular boutique properties such as the Hotel Viking in Newport, the Dean Hotel in Providence, and the Blue Dory Inn on Block Island. As an added bonus, several properties are offering complimentary amenities included in the listed rate, such as dining credits, room upgrades, parking, and tickets to local attractions.

“Rhode Island hotels – and the small businesses that support them – have been hit very hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are very glad to re-launch ‘Hotel Week RI’ this spring,” said Matt Sheaff, Rhode Island’s Acting Chief Marketing Officer in a provided statement. “This program, which resulted in 1,955 direct hotel bookings during its inaugural debut, will help our state’s hospitality industry while providing an affordable escape for guests and residents alike.”

Visit Rhode Island says in a press release that it is proud and grateful to have collaborated with its six regional tourism partners, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, Block Island Tourism Council, Discover Newport, Go Providence, South County Tourism Council and Visit Warwick for their partnership in bringing this program to consumers.

Visit HotelWeekRI.com for the full list of participating properties and more package details. Guests are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #HotelWeekRI.