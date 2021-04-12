Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities Available Right Now In Newport County

  1. Amentum – Configuration Management Specialist
  2. American Systems – Cybersecurity Intern
  3. ANR Cleaning Service – P/T COMMERCIAL CLEANER
  4. Applebee’s – Applebee’s | FOH & BOH Team Members |$11.50-18/hr| HIRING IMMEDIATELY!
  5. Aquidneck Country Club – Locker Room Attendant
  6. Balfour Beatty – Community Manager
  7. BankNewport – Consumer Lending Underwriter – Temp
  8. Bar ‘Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR CINO ***SIGN ON BONUS***
  9. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Deli Clerk Job
  10. Bellevue Massage & Bodywork – Massage Therapist 
  11. Benchmark Senior Living – Food Service Director – Hospitality / Culinary / Management
  12. Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
  13. Brewer Street Boatworks – Boatyard helper 
  14. Castle Hill Inn – **NOW HIRING – SERVER, HOST, RUNNER, BUSSER, BANQUET STAFF, SUPERVISOR 
  15. Chilis – To Go
  16. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  17. City Personnel – Accounting Clerk
  18. City of Newport – Seasonal Employment Opportunities
  19. Clover Health Services – Travel/Local Registered Nurse**GREAT RATES**ER, Tele
  20. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
  21. Conanicut Marine – Store Associate/Cashier
  22. CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
  23. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – After School Staff
  24. Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Launch Driver 
  25. EBCAP – Testing Support Specialists (EBCAP0783)
  26. Foodlove Market – EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION CHEF @ FOODLOVE MARKET
  27. Forty 1 North – Guest Services Representative
  28. Francesca’s – Key Holder
  29. Fusion Medical Staffing – MT/MLS
  30. Gas Lamp Grille – Bartender in Newport
  31. Genesis Healthcare – Nursing Unit Assistant In Training Non-Certified (Full Time)
  32. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  33. Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Reservation Agent
  34. Heatherwood Rehabilitation – Director of Nursing Services
  35. Historic Tours of Newport – Tour Guide/Driver (FT/PT)
  36. Hooley/Resails – Retail Sales Associate
  37. Hotel Viking – Spa Receptionist
  38. Howard Johnson Inn – Laundry Attendant
  39. INTER-OP – Administrative Assistant 
  40. Laforge Casino Restuarant – Events Coordinator / FOH Manager
  41. LAZ Parking – Supervisor – Newport Parking Meters
  42. Lifespan – Registered Nurse
  43. Lily & Lion Salon – Airbrush Spray Tan Technician
  44. lululemon – Educator
  45. Magellan Health – Military Family Life Counselor
  46. Mamma Luisa Restaurant – SERVER-Mamma Luisa Restaurant 
  47. Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and counter person
  48. Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Technician
  49. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites- Housekeeping Houseperson
  50. Newport Chalet Navy Hotel – Executive Housekeeping Supervisor
  51. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
  52. Newport Marriott – Restaurant supervisor, loss prevention officer, assistant sous chef, cook II, housekeeper, server, hairstylist, guest service support expert, bartender, bellman, spa massage therapist, health club attendant, front desk representative, and more
  53. Newport Restaurant Group – Now Hiring! Servers, Hosts, Runners, Bussers, Banquet Staff,…
  54. New York Yacht Club – New York Yacht Club – Newport, Rhode Island – Line Cook 
  55. Noon Designs – Retail Sales Associate
  56. Northrop Grumman – Linux System Integrator
  57. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Sales Associates
  58. On Time Staffing – General Labor
  59. Paragon – Receptionist Officer – SCIS
  60. Petco – Guest Experience Specialist
  61. Pleasant Surprise – Retail Merchandising Associate
  62. Precise Systems – Writer / Editor
  63. Premium Retail Services – Retail Merchandiser (Part-Time) **Flexible schedules**
  64. Raytheon Intelligence & Space – Staff Scientist I – Test Engineering
  65. Red Parrot Restaurant – Restaurant Server
  66. RI Parking Co – Hotel Valet
  67. Roedel Companies – Executive Housekeeping Supervisor
  68. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
  69. Rumford Pet Express – Sales Associate
  70. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier and Customer Service
  71. Sittercity – Regular Babysitter for 2 Children
  72. Slim Possible – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
  73. St. George’s School – Payroll Specialist/Accountant
  74. St. Michael’s Country Day School – Lead Camp Counselor (4/5 year old’s)
  75. Starbucks – Barista
  76. Stoneblossom Floral & Event Design – Floral Designer
  77. Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist®
  78. Suez – Operator In Training
  79. T-Mobile – Hometown Expert
  80. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative
  81. The Home Depot – Lot Associate
  82. The Mooring – SOUS CHEF @ THE MOORING ***SIGN ON BONUS*** 
  83. The Newport Experience – Banquet Server
  84. The Paper Store – Visual Department Manager
  85. The Reef – Line Cooks 
  86. The Smoke House & The Mooring – LINE COOK @ THE MOORING & THE SMOKE HOUSE 
  87. The TJX Companies – 70120-Merchandise Associate
  88. The Vanderbilt – Steward
  89. The Wayfinder – Food and Beverage Manager
  90. Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant -Newport Marriott
  91. TruGreen – General Laborer – Weekly Pay + Benefits (Warwick, RI)
  92. US Department of the Navy – INTERNATIONAL MILITARY STUDENT SUPPORT COORDINATOR
  93. Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Clinical Nursing Supervisor
  94. VocoVision – Rhode Island – Teletherapy SLP Need for Elementary School
  95. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  96. Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club – Dining Room Server
  97. West Marine – Sales Associate
  98. Wolfe Construction – Construction & Excavation laborer wanted to join our team 
  99. Wyndham Newport – Banquet/Restaurant Staff
  100. Unknown – Sales position at antique store
  101. Unknown – Trolley Bus DRIVER 
  102. Unknown – gas attendant 
  103. Unknown – Cleaner Needed Full Time 3rd Shift 
  104. Unknown – Deckhand Wanted
  105. Unknown – EQUIPMENT OPERATOR
  106. Unknown – PLUMBER/PIPEFITTER APPRENTICE/JOURNEYMAN 
  107. Unknown – Maintenance Technician 
  108. Unknown – P/T Home Care / Maintenance 
  109. Unknown – Cashier/Stock
  110. Unknown – Garde Manger Chef for Immediate Hire 
  111. Unknown – Looking to hire maintenance/front desk/pool attendant/shuttle driver

