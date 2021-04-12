Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Have a job that you’d like to see included in an upcoming job opportunities roundup on What’s Up Newp? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Sponsored Job Opportunity
Job Opportunities Available Right Now In Newport County
- Amentum – Configuration Management Specialist
- American Systems – Cybersecurity Intern
- ANR Cleaning Service – P/T COMMERCIAL CLEANER
- Applebee’s – Applebee’s | FOH & BOH Team Members |$11.50-18/hr| HIRING IMMEDIATELY!
- Aquidneck Country Club – Locker Room Attendant
- Balfour Beatty – Community Manager
- BankNewport – Consumer Lending Underwriter – Temp
- Bar ‘Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR CINO ***SIGN ON BONUS***
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Deli Clerk Job
- Bellevue Massage & Bodywork – Massage Therapist
- Benchmark Senior Living – Food Service Director – Hospitality / Culinary / Management
- Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
- Brewer Street Boatworks – Boatyard helper
- Castle Hill Inn – **NOW HIRING – SERVER, HOST, RUNNER, BUSSER, BANQUET STAFF, SUPERVISOR
- Chilis – To Go
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- City Personnel – Accounting Clerk
- City of Newport – Seasonal Employment Opportunities
- Clover Health Services – Travel/Local Registered Nurse**GREAT RATES**ER, Tele
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
- Conanicut Marine – Store Associate/Cashier
- CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – After School Staff
- Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Launch Driver
- EBCAP – Testing Support Specialists (EBCAP0783)
- Foodlove Market – EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION CHEF @ FOODLOVE MARKET
- Forty 1 North – Guest Services Representative
- Francesca’s – Key Holder
- Fusion Medical Staffing – MT/MLS
- Gas Lamp Grille – Bartender in Newport
- Genesis Healthcare – Nursing Unit Assistant In Training Non-Certified (Full Time)
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Reservation Agent
- Heatherwood Rehabilitation – Director of Nursing Services
- Historic Tours of Newport – Tour Guide/Driver (FT/PT)
- Hooley/Resails – Retail Sales Associate
- Hotel Viking – Spa Receptionist
- Howard Johnson Inn – Laundry Attendant
- INTER-OP – Administrative Assistant
- Laforge Casino Restuarant – Events Coordinator / FOH Manager
- LAZ Parking – Supervisor – Newport Parking Meters
- Lifespan – Registered Nurse
- Lily & Lion Salon – Airbrush Spray Tan Technician
- lululemon – Educator
- Magellan Health – Military Family Life Counselor
- Mamma Luisa Restaurant – SERVER-Mamma Luisa Restaurant
- Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and counter person
- Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Technician
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites- Housekeeping Houseperson
- Newport Chalet Navy Hotel – Executive Housekeeping Supervisor
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Marriott – Restaurant supervisor, loss prevention officer, assistant sous chef, cook II, housekeeper, server, hairstylist, guest service support expert, bartender, bellman, spa massage therapist, health club attendant, front desk representative, and more
- Newport Restaurant Group – Now Hiring! Servers, Hosts, Runners, Bussers, Banquet Staff,…
- New York Yacht Club – New York Yacht Club – Newport, Rhode Island – Line Cook
- Noon Designs – Retail Sales Associate
- Northrop Grumman – Linux System Integrator
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Sales Associates
- On Time Staffing – General Labor
- Paragon – Receptionist Officer – SCIS
- Petco – Guest Experience Specialist
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail Merchandising Associate
- Precise Systems – Writer / Editor
- Premium Retail Services – Retail Merchandiser (Part-Time) **Flexible schedules**
- Raytheon Intelligence & Space – Staff Scientist I – Test Engineering
- Red Parrot Restaurant – Restaurant Server
- RI Parking Co – Hotel Valet
- Roedel Companies – Executive Housekeeping Supervisor
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
- Rumford Pet Express – Sales Associate
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier and Customer Service
- Sittercity – Regular Babysitter for 2 Children
- Slim Possible – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
- St. George’s School – Payroll Specialist/Accountant
- St. Michael’s Country Day School – Lead Camp Counselor (4/5 year old’s)
- Starbucks – Barista
- Stoneblossom Floral & Event Design – Floral Designer
- Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist®
- Suez – Operator In Training
- T-Mobile – Hometown Expert
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative
- The Home Depot – Lot Associate
- The Mooring – SOUS CHEF @ THE MOORING ***SIGN ON BONUS***
- The Newport Experience – Banquet Server
- The Paper Store – Visual Department Manager
- The Reef – Line Cooks
- The Smoke House & The Mooring – LINE COOK @ THE MOORING & THE SMOKE HOUSE
- The TJX Companies – 70120-Merchandise Associate
- The Vanderbilt – Steward
- The Wayfinder – Food and Beverage Manager
- Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant -Newport Marriott
- TruGreen – General Laborer – Weekly Pay + Benefits (Warwick, RI)
- US Department of the Navy – INTERNATIONAL MILITARY STUDENT SUPPORT COORDINATOR
- Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Clinical Nursing Supervisor
- VocoVision – Rhode Island – Teletherapy SLP Need for Elementary School
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club – Dining Room Server
- West Marine – Sales Associate
- Wolfe Construction – Construction & Excavation laborer wanted to join our team
- Wyndham Newport – Banquet/Restaurant Staff
- Unknown – Sales position at antique store
- Unknown – Trolley Bus DRIVER
- Unknown – gas attendant
- Unknown – Cleaner Needed Full Time 3rd Shift
- Unknown – Deckhand Wanted
- Unknown – EQUIPMENT OPERATOR
- Unknown – PLUMBER/PIPEFITTER APPRENTICE/JOURNEYMAN
- Unknown – Maintenance Technician
- Unknown – P/T Home Care / Maintenance
- Unknown – Cashier/Stock
- Unknown – Garde Manger Chef for Immediate Hire
- Unknown – Looking to hire maintenance/front desk/pool attendant/shuttle driver
