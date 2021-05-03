Looking for a new job or career?

Newport Marriott is hiring for the upcoming season and will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 4 from 11 am to 2 pm.

Full and part-time opportunities are available, with benefits, and include such positions as a restaurant supervisor, loss prevention officer, assistant sous chef, cook II, housekeeper, server, hairstylist, guest service support expert, bartender, bellman, spa massage therapist, health club attendant, front desk representative, and more.

See all of the available job opportunities, and apply in advance, at https://careers.marriott.com/.

Interviews will be conducted on site at the job fair. There is free parking available for the event. Masks are required.