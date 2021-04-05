If you’ve come to Rhode Island from ahot spot within the 50 states or DC,you must quarantine for 10 days or provide proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken after arrival or within 72 hours before arrival. More information about quarantine requirements and exemptions for travelers arriving in Rhode Island is available here.

Rhode Islanders planning to travelto a state that requires a COVID-19 testto avoid extended quarantine can schedule a PCR test onportal.ri.gov.Test results are usually ready in two days.

Travel restrictions as of April 5, 202;

This list is updated every Monday morning.

State

  1. Alabama
  2. Colorado
  3. Delaware
  4. Florida
  5. Georgia
  6. Idaho
  7. Iowa
  8. Kansas
  9. Kentucky
  10. Michigan
  11. Minnesota
  12. Mississippi
  13. Nevada
  14. New Hampshire
  15. New Jersey
  16. North Carolina
  17. North Dakota
  18. Ohio
  19. Pennsylvania
  20. South Carolina
  21. South Dakota
  22. Tennessee
  23. Utah
  24. Virginia

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.