If you’ve come to Rhode Island from ahot spot within the 50 states or DC,you must quarantine for 10 days or provide proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken after arrival or within 72 hours before arrival. More information about quarantine requirements and exemptions for travelers arriving in Rhode Island is available here.

Rhode Islanders planning to travelto a state that requires a COVID-19 testto avoid extended quarantine can schedule a PCR test onportal.ri.gov.Test results are usually ready in two days.

Travel restrictions as of April 5, 202;

This list is updated every Monday morning.

State