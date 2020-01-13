What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week: January 13 – 20

By
Ryan Belmore
-
On Sunday, January 19, our atrium will be transformed into the Newport Wellness Marketplace, with dozen of vendors, live music, fitness classes, a cooking demo, and more. The event kicks off Newport Wellness Week and is free to all. Join the fun from 10 am to 3 pm. (Photo by Discover Newport)

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend and weekend.

Monday, January 13th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater –  Parasite at 4:30 pm, Uncut Gems at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

Tuesday, January 14th

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way. 

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 3:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
  • O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm

City & Town Government

Wednesday, January 15th

Things To Do

Entertainment & Live Music

  • Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Uncut Gems at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm
  • Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Open Mic at 8 pm

City & Town Government

Thursday, January 16th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm
  • Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – All My Sons National Theatre Live at 2 pm, Ayurveda Unveiled at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 10 pm
  • Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
  • Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm

City & Town Government

Friday, January 17th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
  • Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Sybil Disobedience at 10 pm
  • Newport Marriott – Ben Freiert at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Brick Park Band at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport – The BickerSins and Darker Than Blue at 8 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Live Music at 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille – Ron Valcourt at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
  • Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm

City & Town Government

  • Nothing scheduled at publishing time.

Saturday, January 18th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Triple Threat at 8:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Common Fence Music – Jeffrey Foucault at 8 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Half Street Record Release Party at 9 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Sam Marglolis from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Sugar at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Sweet Tooth & The Sugar Babies at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Blue Dream w/ Ziggy Gnardust at Parlor at 8 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille – 3 Down at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
  • Surf Club –Sean Rivers at 9 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Infinite Groove at 8:30 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

City & Town Government

Sunday, January 19th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Pain & Glory at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm, Parasite at 4:30 pm
  • Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Diane Blue  from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
  • Rusty’s Bar & Grille – Island Mark and Jammin Jake from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Sean Rivers at 7 pm

City & Town Government

  • Nothing scheduled at publishing time.

Monday, January 20th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater –  Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Town Government

  • Nothing scheduled at publishing time.
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR