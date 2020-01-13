What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week: January 13 – 20

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend and weekend.
Monday, January 13th
- Middletown Conservation Commission Meeting scheduled for January 13th has been cancelled
- Agenda: Portsmouth Town Council Meeting (Jan. 13)
- Agenda: Newport Planning Board Meeting (Jan. 13)
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6:45 pm – PFLAG Meeting at Channing Memorial Church
- 7 pm – 2020’s Kickoff Celebration Yin Yoga + Dual Planetary Gong Bath at Seaside Yoga
- 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Uncut Gems at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 4:30 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Conservation Commission (Cancelled)
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Stone Bridge Fire District
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, January 14th
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – $10 Tuesdays for Rhode Island Residents at Newport Car Museum
- 12 pm – Senior Brown Bag Lunch at Channing Memorial Church
- 1 pm – Blue Innovation Symposium
- 3:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4 pm – Colonial Newport Lantern Tour
- 6 pm – The Pollinators: newportFILM screening – 1/14 at Casino Theatre
- 6 pm – History Book Club – Burning of the Gaspee at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 6 pm – Clean Ocean Access Monthly Open Meeting at Newport Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 3:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm
City & Town Government
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Capital Planning Subcommittee
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Planning Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
Wednesday, January 15th
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Talks with Terri – Coffee with Rep. Terri Cortvriend at Custom House Coffee
- 3 pm – Newport Coffee Shop Hours with Mollie at Empire Tea & Coffee
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5:30 pm – Newport Maritime Alliance Industry Nights! at Clarke Cooke House
- 5:30 pm – NACTC INFO NIGHT at Newport Area Career & Technical Center
- 6 pm – Leaving Nicaragua with John Kotula at Out Of The Box Studio & Gallery
- 6 pm – Arts Around the Fire at Salvation Cafe
- 6:30 pm – Pint Night With Ragged Island at Scottie’s Pub
- 6:30 pm – Fermentation Class: Tuscany at Forty 1 North
- 6:30 pm – Navy Newport Restoration Advisory Board bimonthly meeting
- 7 pm – Surf Club Winter Dinner
- 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
Entertainment & Live Music
- Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Uncut Gems at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm
- Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Open Mic at 8 pm
City & Town Government
- 8:30 am – Newport County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
- 8:30 am – Jamestown Tax Assessment Board of Review
- 9 am – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board
- 9 am – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 3 pm – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee
- 5:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Newport City Council Workshop
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee
Thursday, January 16th
- ‘Ayurveda Unveiled’ coming to Jane Pickens on January 16th
- Are We Happy Yet: Sketch Comedy Show coming to Firehouse Theater on January 16th
Things To Do
- 12 pm – Economic Update Luncheon: The Blue Economy & Southern N.E. at Innovate Newport
- 12 pm – Read/Eat/Chat at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm – Blood Drive at Knights of Columbus
- 2 pm – All My Sons National Theatre Live at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6 pm – Taste Of Broadway at Tavern on Broadway
- 6 pm – Pretty Letters & Prosecco at the Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm – Featured Speakers: Kim Hapgood and Dawn Riley at Newport Yacht Club
- 6 pm – Studying the Huddle: SOLD OUT! at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – 5th Decade Exhibition Opening Reception at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6:30 pm – January Lions Dinner Meeting at Mainstay Hotel
- 6:30 pm – Lecture – “Last Call – The Beginning of Prohibition at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7 pm –The Avant-Gallery Series, Winter 2020 at Bailey Art Gallery
- 7:30 pm – Ayurveda Unveiled at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Are We There Yet? Sketch Comedy Show at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm
- Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – All My Sons National Theatre Live at 2 pm, Ayurveda Unveiled at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 10 pm
- Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
- Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm
City & Town Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 10:15 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
- 6 pm – Jamestown Traffic Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
Friday, January 17th
Things To Do
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – January Beer Hall Night at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm – Annual Mlk Holiday Celebration at NAACP Newport
- 6 pm – January Beach Party Rec Night with Portsmouth Middle School PTO
- 7 pm – Paint Nite: Snow Dusted Daisy at O’brien’s Pub
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
- 7:30 pm – Pain & Glory at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Sybil Disobedience at 10 pm
- Newport Marriott – Ben Freiert at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Brick Park Band at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – The BickerSins and Darker Than Blue at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live Music at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – Ron Valcourt at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm
City & Town Government
- Nothing scheduled at publishing time.
Saturday, January 18th
- Inaugural ‘Hotel Week RI’ to be held January 18 – 31
- Third Annual Newport Wellness Week returns January 18-25
Things To Do
- Newport Wellness Week
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 10 am – Model Train Show at Middletown Public Library
- 10 am – Spanish Conversations with Cynthia at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 11 am – Aura Imaging at lululemon Newport
- 4 pm – A Mano Pizza & Gelato at Ragged Island Brewing
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – 29th Annual Fakes and Forgeries Opening Reception at Spring Bull Gallery
- 6 pm – Dinner and a Comedy show at Knights of Columbus
- 6 pm – Eva B. Ross & Jack Symes at The Buttery Nook
- 7:30 pm – Pain & Glory at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Triple Threat at 8:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Common Fence Music – Jeffrey Foucault at 8 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Half Street Record Release Party at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Sam Marglolis from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Sugar at 10 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Sweet Tooth & The Sugar Babies at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
- Parlor Newport – Blue Dream w/ Ziggy Gnardust at Parlor at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – 3 Down at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Infinite Groove at 8:30 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Town Government
Sunday, January 19th
Things To Do
- Newport Wellness Week
- 8 am – Pancake Breakfast at St. Barnabas Church
- 9 am to 3 pm – Newport Wellness Marketplace at Newport Marriott
- 10 am – In the Midst of It at Channing Memorial Church
- 10 am – Sunday Funday Brix Brunch: Southern Charmed at Brix Restaurant
- 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Pain & Glory at Jane Pickens Theater
- 3 pm – Voices of Unity Choir at Redwood Library
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Pain & Glory at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm, Parasite at 4:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Diane Blue from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Rusty’s Bar & Grille – Island Mark and Jammin Jake from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Sean Rivers at 7 pm
City & Town Government
- Nothing scheduled at publishing time.
Monday, January 20th
Things To Do
- Newport Wellness Week
- 8:30 am – School’s Out Art Camp at Island Art Spot
- 9:30 am – Newport’s 1st Morning Dance Party at Stella Mare Wellness
- 11:15 am – Community Wellness Gathering featuring Self-Care Healthcare at Stella Mare Wellness
- 12 pm – Vegan 101 with Sprout & Lentil
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7:30 pm – Pain & Glory at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Town Government
- Nothing scheduled at publishing time.