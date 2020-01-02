Surf Club to host five-course Winter Dinner on January 15th

Surf Club has announced plans for a Winter Dinner that promises to be a culinary and cocktail experience that you will not want to miss.

The Winter Dinner, scheduled for 7 pm on January 15th, will feature five creative seasonal dishes paired with five imaginative craft cocktails.

“It’s January and there isn’t much going on, so we wanted to do something fun. I came up with some dishes that I’ve personally been into, wether eating or reading about them,” Brian Ashness, Chef at Surf Club told What’s Up Newp on Thursday. “I ran it past the team saying this is what I’d like to cook. Everyone was in to it. Alex (Brandariz) came up with some amazing cocktail pairings, equally fun and creative. And now we are off”!

Surf Club Winter Dinner Menu

Reception

Charcuterie Bites, Ceviche Tasting Spoons

…With their 1st Cocktail

Sparkling Wine, Cranberry Syrup, Pomegranate Seeds

Golden Beet Poké

Scallions, Red Onions, Jalapeño, Ginger-Soy Marinade, Chili Oil, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Cilantro and Furikake over Sushi Rice

…With their 2nd cocktail

Newport Craft Vodka, Beet-Ginger Syrup, Fresh Citrus, Solerno

Salmon-Avocado Toast

Blackened Salmon, Crispy Pork Belly Pieces, Grilled Sour Dough, Smoked Japanese Tomato Aioli, Snow Pea Greens

…With their 3rd cocktail

Limoncello, Rye Whiskey, Spiced Pear Liquor, Apple Cider

Spicy Friend Chicken Ramen

Crispy Boneless Fried Chicken, Spicy Ginger-Garlic Bone Broth, Fried Egg, Scallions, Cilantro

…With their 4th Cocktail

Saké, Cucumber Water, Lychee Liquor, Lime Juice

Ice Cream & Doughnuts

Vanilla Ice Cream, Sea Salt, Truffle Oil, Fresh House Made Glazed Doughnuts

…With their 5th Cocktail

Peanut Butter Whiskey, Espresso, Amaro, Maple Bourbon Cream

“Everything is going to delicious! The menu seems eclectic but it flows nicely. Anyone who knows me knows I love noodles, and the thing I I like the most on this menu is the ramen,” Ashness continued. “It’s not traditional by any means. It’s this rich, spicy broth that you can dip the fried chicken into. It takes 18 hours to make but it’s totally worth it. It’s so good”!











The dinner is scheduled for 7 pm on Wednesday, January 15th.

“It’s going to be a great way to spend a January Wednesday night in Newport,” Ashness concluded.

Tickets are $60 per person (includes tax and tip) and are available for purchase here while supplies last.



