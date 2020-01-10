Agenda: Newport Planning Board Meeting (Jan. 13)

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
The City of Newport’s Planning Board will host a meeting on Monday, January 13 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.
The meeting is open the public.
According to the City’s website, The Planning Board is the steward for the City’s Comprehensive Plan, which sets the long-term goal for the City and is a key measure by which large development projects and zoning relief are evaluated.
The Planning Board has regular meetings the first Monday of each month. All meetings are at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall: 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840
Agenda Items
Monday, January 13, 2020 at 6:30 pm
I.Call to Order
II.Roll Call & Determination of Quorum
III.Election of Officers
- A.Chair
- B.Vice-Chair
- C.Secretary
IV.Review, Discussion, and/or Action of Minutes of Preceding Meetings
V.Communications
VI.Business
- A.Demolition Public Hearing and Possible Action:
- 1.(to be continued to the next regular meeting at applicant’s request) Petition of Harbour Realty LLC, Tomorl LLC, 20 West Extension LLC, and Thomas B. Abruzese, applicants and owners, regarding demolition of a nightclub and restaurant, warehouse, warehouse, and a single-family home, respectively, at 25 and 1 Waites Wharf, 16 Waites Wharf, 20 W Extension Street, and 23 Coddington Wharf, respectively, Assessor’s Plat 32 Lots 155 and 268, 248, 267, and 293, respectively.
- B.Minor Subdivision combined Preliminary and Final Approval:
- 1.(to be continued to the next regular meeting at applicant’s request) Petition of Schoolyard Properties, LLC, applicant and property owner, regarding subdivision of former school property at 90 Harrison Avenue, Assessor’s Plat 41 Lot 14, into five (5) residential properties, ranging from 40,463 square feet to 82,685 square feet in size.
- C.Findings and Recommendation to the City Council regarding a Zoning Ordinance Amendment:
- D. Consideration and Possible Action Regarding
- 1.Transportation Master Plan
- 2.Demolition Approval Application Form
- 3.Pell Bridge Approaches Draft Environmental Assessment
- 4.Annual Report
- 5.Bylaws
VII.Presentation and Discussion of Reports
- A.Administrative Officer’s Report
- 1.Notice of Appeal of Joseph Toole & Toole Companies, INC., appellant; appealing the decision of the City Planner not certifying as complete an application for Development Plan Review applying to the property located at 202 J.T. Connell Highway, TAP 4, Lots 52 & 82 (CI zone).
- B.Chair’s Report
- 1.North End Innovation
- C.Short-Term Rental Investigatory Group
- D.Liaison’s Reports
- 1.Transportation
- E.Staff Report
- 1.Planning Board Manual
- 2.Complete Streets
VIII.Adjournment
