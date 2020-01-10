Agenda: Newport Planning Board Meeting (Jan. 13)

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The City of Newport’s Planning Board will host a meeting on Monday, January 13 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

The meeting is open the public.

According to the City’s website, The Planning Board is the steward for the City’s Comprehensive Plan, which sets the long-term goal for the City and is a key measure by which large development projects and zoning relief are evaluated.

The Planning Board has regular meetings the first Monday of each month. All meetings are at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall: 43 Broadway​, Newport, RI 02840

Agenda Items

Monday, January 13, 2020 at 6:30 pm

I.Call to Order

II.Roll Call & Determination of Quorum

III.Election of Officers

A.Chair

B.Vice-Chair

C.Secretary

IV.Review, Discussion, and/or Action of Minutes of Preceding Meetings

V.Communications

VI.Business

VII.Presentation and Discussion of Reports

A.Administrative Officer’s Report 1.Notice of Appeal of Joseph Toole & Toole Companies, INC., appellant; appealing the decision of the City Planner not certifying as complete an application for Development Plan Review applying to the property located at 202 J.T. Connell Highway, TAP 4, Lots 52 & 82 (CI zone).

B.Chair’s Report 1.North End Innovation

C.Short-Term Rental Investigatory Group

D.Liaison’s Reports 1.Transportation

E.Staff Report 1.Planning Board Manual 2.Complete Streets



VIII.Adjournment