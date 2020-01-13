Middletown Conservation Commission Meeting scheduled for January 13th has been cancelled

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The Middletown Conservation Commission scheduled for Monday, January 13th at 5:30 pm has been cancelled, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

The meeting was cancelled on January 10th, because “the agenda was not posted early enough”, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

The website states ” We are working to determine a new date later this month”.