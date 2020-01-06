Are We Happy Yet: Sketch Comedy Show coming to Firehouse Theater on January 16th

Newport’s home for comedy, The Firehouse Theater, is hosting a one-night only sketch comedy show.

Are We Happy Yet?, a sketch comedy show directed by James Tabor, will take place at The Firehouse Theater on January 16th at 8 pm.

The show is described as ” Remember when the future was portrayed as having flying cars, robots doing all of our chores, and a perfect utopia? Well, we’re not quite there yet. But, we do have this show and that should be enough, right? Come join us for an evening of levity and leave your existential dread at the door”!

Tabor, who is also a member of The Bit Players, was born in Washington, D.C., then moved to San Jose, CA, and eventually landed in Dallas, TX which is where he grew up. He went to college at the University of Rhode Island, and shortly after graduating he moved to Los Angeles, CA where he studied Acting and Improv at Upright Citizens Brigade as well as The Groundlings.

- Advertisement -

“I started performing with the Bit Players in February of 2019 after moving back to Rhode Island from California. It didn’t take long for me to realize that the Firehouse Theater is full of talented people. I knew that their potential could expand beyond improvising, and I was up for a challenge”, Tabor told What’s Up Newp.

The Firehouse Theater is home to The Bit Players, a improv comedy group that performs every Friday and Saturday night at 8 pm, and this show will include some of their cast.

“I wanted to show Newport and the State that really great sketch comedy can exist here, so I set off on my new journey. I assembled a team of writers (all Bit Players who you know and love), and began recruiting actors. If you’ve been to the Firehouse Theater recently, you are sure to see some familiar faces in this show, but also some new ones coming from Trinity Rep and the Gamm Theater,” Tabor said.

The cast includes Andy Syron, Brooke Amerantes, Blake DeVaney, Devon Mello, Elizabeth Stepp, James Tabor, Karl Magner, Sam Vaccaro, and Tim ‘Lobo’ Linhares.

“I am really proud of all the hard work this group has put into the show, preparing over the past 4 months. I can’t wait for you to see the show, and hopefully you’ll laugh a lot. Who knows, this may become a regular thing around here,” Tabor concluded.

The show will take place at 8 pm on January 16th, is byob, and tickets will be available at the door for $10 (cash).