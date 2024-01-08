Good Morning! Today is Monday, January 8, 2024.

🏡 Embarking on the new year has brought a baker’s dozen of real estate transactions in Newport County. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with the roundup – What Sold? A look at 13 Recent Real Estate Transactions in Newport County.

☕ As the dead of winter sets in, we all know the best way to cheer up these dreary days is a mug full of hot chocolate at a local café or restaurant. WUN’s Ken Abrams has a few of our favorite spots for cocoa and other sweetened winter beverages in Newport and beyond – Six Picks: Best Hot Chocolate in Newport and beyond.

🏥 Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here – Dr. Michael Fine: What’s Crazy in Health Care Times Two.

🚧 Here is the weekly road construction report for Rhode Island from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority and Rhode Island Department of Transportation – Weekly Road Construction Report: January 6 – 14.

⚓ Through the early 1750s, two men in the British colony of Rhode Island – Martin Howard and Stephen Hopkins – had similar backgrounds and led strikingly similar lives. They knew each other, were both supporters of libraries with successful legal careers, and were politically active. Read More – 2 colonists had similar identities – but one felt compelled to remain loyal, the other to rebel.

👉 At 11 am this morning, Governor McKee will join Rhode Island’s congressional delegation and officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in Providence regarding an announcement related to housing vouchers to serve vulnerable youth and families in Rhode Island.

Storm Watch in effect from Jan. 9, 7:00 PM EST until Jan. 10, 10:00 AM

Today: NW wind 8 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind around 6 km becomes variable and less than 5 km after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:32 pm | 9 hours and 20 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:44 am & 5:10 pm | Low tide at 11:05 am & 10:37 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.8 days, 15% lighting.

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am, Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Housing Trust at 6 pm

Middletown: Middletown Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

