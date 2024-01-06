The Newport City Council will be holding a closed session on Wednesday, Jan. 10 as they discuss the City Manager search, according to the City of Newport.

The meeting will take place on the second floor of City Hall. The City Council will meet in open session in the City Council Chamber before voting to convene the meeting in a closed session at 5 p.m.

After 37 years with the City, longtime Newport City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr. stepped down from public service and his role as City Manager in September 2023. Nicholson is now the CEO of Bowen’s Wharf.

The Newport City Council is required to meet in executive session when discussing personnel issues.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.