Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson has announced his plans to step down from public service this fall, after thirty-seven years of service to the City, according to a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon from Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong.

“Since joining the City in 1986, Joe has been involved with almost every major project that rebuilt Newport following the loss of the America’s Cup in 1983 and Navy’s withdrawal in the 1970s, Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong shared in a statement. Today, Newport is considered one of the best municipalities in New England, with much credit to Joe’s leadership.”

“Newport is entering an exciting but complicated new chapter and the decisions we make will impact us for generations. Joe’s decision and thoughtful transition timeline positions the Council to select and support a new manager equipped to steward the City through this next era,” Mayor Xay shared. I will be asking the Council to integrate its selection process for the next City Manager with the professionally led strategic planning process already scheduled to occur over the next couple months.”

“I’d like to thank Joe for his thirty-seven years of service to the City. Newport is better because of his service and we are well positioned for the City’s next chapter,” Mayor Xay concluded.

This story is developing and will be updated.