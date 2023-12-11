Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.

Good Morning! Today is Monday, December 11, 2023.

Despite a warning on Sunday that they may have to restrict access to bridges overnight due to high winds, RITBA hasn’t restricted access to any bridges.

Currently, 64 active power outages across Rhode Island affect 1,101 Rhode Island Energy customers. No outages are currently reported in Newport County. See More

Get your holidays on when Newport Live presents The Sweetback Sisters’ “Country Christmas Sing-along Spectacular” at the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday, December 16. Read More

While some politicians in Washington rail against immigration, particularly undocumented immigrants, the reality is that the country, including New England, is becoming more dependent on immigrants to fill job vacancies. Read More

With the holiday shopping season reaching its peak over the next couple of weekends, now is the time to shop. Here are a few ideas for the book lover in your life; Newport-themed books curated by Charter Books owner Steve Iwanski, for you to add to your collection. Happy shopping! Read More

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Flood Watch until December 11, 07:00 PM EST

Today: Rain, mainly before 11 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 11 am. The temperature will fall to around 45 by 5 pm. Windy, with a south wind 26 to 31 mph becoming northwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 13 to 17 mph.

Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast

Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Today: WNW wind 13 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Rain, mainly before 10 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 14 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:04 am & 6:25 pm | Low tide at 12:09 pm & 11:48 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.5 days, 5% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Little Compton: Housing Trust at 6 pm

Newport: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 6 pm

Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

Celebrate the season with Newport Live

Ben Burnham’s 23 points helped Charleston (SC) defeat Rhode Island 85-70 on Sunday.

Devin Carter’s 18 points helped Providence defeat Brown 74-54 on Sunday.

“A multi-hazardous weather system from tonight into Monday morning has the potential to bring damaging wind gusts, flooding rains, and coastal flooding concerns.

With beards and stocking caps flapping, some 300 red-suited Santas were lively and quick at the foggy Sunday River ski resort in western Maine as they took a break from the holiday hustle and bustle.

Access to Newport Pell, Mount Hope, Jamestown Verrazzano and Sakonnet River Bridges may be restricted this evening and into tomorrow morning due to high winds.

USPS Announces Holiday Hours for Winter Season

Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 22 points as Stony Brook beat Bryant 86-75 on Saturday night.

David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist, Trent Frederic added two assists and the Boston Bruins held off the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday.

More than 17 percent of workers in New England and across the country are foreign born, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Goldman Sachs puts the number closer to 19 percent.

Derrick White scored 30 points and Kristaps Porzingis had 21 in his return to the lineup after missing four games with a strained left calf to lead the Boston Celtics to a 133-123 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

With all of Bill Belichick’s accomplishments over two decades in New England, he’s never pulled this off before.

During recent gatherings at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport employees shared what they learned from their military service and what inspires them to keep serving.

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

Janet Ellen Wasilewski

