The United States Postal Service has announced its holiday hours for the winter season. All USPS branches and blue collection boxes will close for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Post offices will close on Saturday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 30, however, some locations may choose to remain open. Customers are encouraged to check with their local post office for holiday hours. The USPS website also has a tool to find locations open late.

There are no plans for early blue box collection times on either Saturday before the holiday, USPS officials said.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, USPS will observe normal closures on Sunday. Regular mail delivery will resume Tuesday, Dec. 26 following the holiday. There will be no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1, except for Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations.

Blue collection boxes will not be serviced on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. As a reminder, boxes are also not serviced on Sundays.

Customers can still purchase stamps and ship packages on USPS.com. The website also has tools for holiday shipping deadlines.

For more information on the USPS holiday schedule, visit the USPS website.

What’s Up Newp created this story using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. A journalist edited the story to ensure accuracy and lack of bias before publication.