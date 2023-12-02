The Newport Police Department has released its arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, December 7, through 7 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

The following individuals were arrested on Thursday, December 7, 2023:

Christopher Smith, 35, of Newport, RI, was taken into custody at 2:53 am for disorderly conduct, resisting legal or illegal arrest, willful trespass, obstructing an officer in the execution of duty, and possession with intent to deliver Schedule I/II.

The following individual was arrested on Friday, December 8, 2023:

Mario Osorio Gomez, 34, of Newport, RI, was taken into custody at 1:16 am for refusal to submit to a chemical test and DUI of liquor – blood alcohol concentration unknown-1st offense.

Officers Rayner and Cavallaro made the arrests for Gomez, and Officers Maggiacomo and McCabe for Smith.

Dispatch Log

What’s Up Newp created this story using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. A journalist edited the story to ensure accuracy and lack of bias before publication.