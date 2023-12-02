Newport Police Department, Newport, RI

The Newport Police Department has released its arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, December 7, through 7 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

The following individuals were arrested on Thursday, December 7, 2023:

  • Christopher Smith, 35, of Newport, RI, was taken into custody at 2:53 am for disorderly conduct, resisting legal or illegal arrest, willful trespass, obstructing an officer in the execution of duty, and possession with intent to deliver Schedule I/II.

The following individual was arrested on Friday, December 8, 2023:

  • Mario Osorio Gomez, 34, of Newport, RI, was taken into custody at 1:16 am for refusal to submit to a chemical test and DUI of liquor – blood alcohol concentration unknown-1st offense.

Officers Rayner and Cavallaro made the arrests for Gomez, and Officers Maggiacomo and McCabe for Smith.

Dispatch Log

Press-Log-12-7-to-12-8Download

What’s Up Newp created this story using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. A journalist edited the story to ensure accuracy and lack of bias before publication.