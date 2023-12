The City of Newport issued the following weather alert via email, text, and phone calls around 1:40 pm on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

A multi-hazardous weather system from tonight into Monday morning has the potential to bring damaging wind gusts, flooding rains, and coastal flooding concerns. Heaviest weather is expected between midnight and 9 am, and our peak time expected for the potential of minor coastal flooding will be near Newport’s high tide at 6:04 AM on Monday morning.