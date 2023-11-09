Miantonomi Park Tower . Credit: City of Newport

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Newport Restaurant Week returns November 3 – 12

This 10-day culinary experience offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.

Friday, November 10

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, November 11

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, November 12

  • Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The 40 at 4 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

