Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Newport Restaurant Week returns November 3 – 12
This 10-day culinary experience offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.
Trinity Rep to present ‘A Christmas Carol’ Nov. 9 – Dec. 31
New this season, to welcome families from across the state, are Neighborhood Nights, where Rhode Island residents can get a 20% discount based on where they live.
Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry to host its 2nd Annual Veterans Day Free Dental Clinic on Nov. 10
Veterans Day Dental Clinic: Honoring Those Who Served with Free Dental Care
Bob Dylan returning to Providence Performing Arts Center November 10
Legendary artist appearing with his band on Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour
‘Off Season’ opens at Gallery Sitka on Nov. 11
The reception is free and open to the public; the show is through December 1.
Red, White & Brews: Veterans Day event at Newport Craft Brewery will fund Orion scholarships for military children
The event is being hosted by Orion Military Scholarship Fund, Inc., a 501c3 public charity headquartered in Jamestown, RI. The purpose is to honor Military Veterans while raising money for scholarships for military children.
Friday, November 10
Things To Do
- Nov. 3 – 12: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- Nov. 3 – 12: Foodie Film Festival at The JPT Film & Event Center
- 1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen
- 3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
- 3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at Recharge Newport
- 4:30 pm: 248th Marines Birthday at Cappy’s
- 5 pm: Candlelight Dinner at The Reef
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Elks Lodge: Phenix Ave Duo at 6:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Killer Of The Flower Moon at 3 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Company: Listen To Salty at 5:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, November 11
Things To Do
- Nov. 3 – 12: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- Nov. 3 – 12: Foodie Film Festival at The JPT Film & Event Center
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am: Yoga & Meditation with Rev Shelley & Greg Sabatino @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am to 1:30 pm: Miantonomi Park Tower open for tours
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen
- 2 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Veterans Day – Fire at the Fort -Fort Adams State Park/Food Drive/Live Music
- 7 pm: Gala Cabaret Night at Newport Casino
- 8 pm: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: The TC Experience at 10 pm
- Johnny’s: Phoenix Avenue at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Killer Of The Flower Moon at 3 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
- Newport Sportsmans Club: Down City Band at 8:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Los Duderinos from 6:30 pm to 9 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, November 12
Things To Do
- Nov. 3 – 12: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- Nov. 3 – 12: Foodie Film Festival at The JPT Film & Event Center
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Sachuest Beach (Second Beach)
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen
- 4 pm: CANDLELIGHT CONCERT OF REMEMBRANCE at St. George’s School Chapel
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The 40 at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
