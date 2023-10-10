Save The Date: Discover Newport’s 17th annual Newport Restaurant Week returns to Newport and Bristol Counties November 3 – 12, 2023.

This 10-day culinary experience offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.

Once again, Discover Newport will feature a “Foodie Film Festival” at The JPT.

Details on the film festival and participating restaurants can be found here.

Participate

Restaurants in Newport and Bristol Counties can sign up to participate here, and can offer one (1) deal of their choosing over the course of the 10 days. While there is no fee to participate, Discover Newport does require each restaurant to submit their deal(s) before Friday, October 27th to be featured on the Newport Restaurant Week website.

This is a great way to promote your restaurant at no cost and to highlight your food and creative culinary teams.