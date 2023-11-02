Gallery Sitka’s latest exhibition, Off Season by Mary Ann Rossoni opens with a reception on Saturday, November 11, from 2-4 pm at Gallery Sitka in Newport, on the corner of Spring and Franklin Streets. The reception is free and open to the public; the show is through December 1.

Providence resident, Ms. Rossoni says, “Whether urban or pastoral landscapes, I strive for compelling compositions. My paintings are accessible, inviting viewers to create their own stories. Fellow painters have said my work is Hopper-esque; I believe their attributions refer to the feelings invoked when viewing his work – the stand-alone house, the empty building. What stories do they tell? What secrets do they hold? Through my studies at Rhode Island School of Design and my 30 years as a graphic designer and musician, my visual and musical influences lean toward the illustrative. I prefer painting in deep tones, and my medium of choice is acrylic as it allows me to make quick changes in color and composition.”

Gallery Sitka owner, Tamar Russell Brown shares,”Mary Ann is an incredible artist, musician, and designer for whom I worked during my college days. I’m so thrilled to do this show for her! We are honored to show this work.”

At a Glance

WHAT: Off Season by Mary Ann Rossoni Art Opening and Reception at Gallery Sitka

WHEN: Opening Reception: Saturday, November 11, 2-4pm, Show through December 1, Gallery hours: M | T | Th | F | Sa, 10-5 (closed W & Sun)

WHERE: 227 Spring St., Newport, RI (corner of Franklin)

INFO: Open to all, free admission, GallerySitka.com