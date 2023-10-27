Something’s brewing for Veterans Day in Newport! Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., in partnership with Jamestown-based charity, Orion Military Scholarships, will be sponsoring “Red, White & Brews” on Saturday, November 11, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. The event will be held at Newport Craft’s Brewery, 293 JT Connell Hwy. in Newport.

The celebration, which is to honor military veterans, is open to the public, and will offer specialty beers, a full outdoor cash bar, a heated event tent, live music, an Orion charity raffle and Wally’s Wiener Wagon. Newport Craft will sell privately-labeled, veteran-inspired “Bravo Zulu” brew, and a portion of the proceeds will go to Orion Military Scholarships. Orion provides military children with stable educational opportunities at boarding schools so they won’t have to interrupt high school when their parents get military orders. Veterans who’ve served will enjoy a pint on Newport Craft Brewery during the event.

Local musician Peter Dorrien Traisci of Green Arthur music will be playing live from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. Raffle tickets are $5 each, 10 for $40, and 25 for $100. Raffle sponsors include Audrain Hospitality Group, Sail Newport, Stanley Black & Decker, Ben’s Furniture, Pasquale’s Pizzeria, Our Table Restaurant, Perro Salado Mexican Restaurant, Conanicut Gift Shop, Jane Pickens Theater, Lemon & Line, JB’s on the Water, Atlantic Grill, Curiosity & Co. Bookstore and Wine Bar, and many more.

About Orion: Orion Military Scholarship Fund, Inc. is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) tax-deductible public charity, dedicated to providing scholarships for children of active duty military parents to attend select boarding schools for continuous, stable high school experiences. Orion was founded in 2019 by Eric and Krista Peterson, who have worked in boarding school administration for more than 30 years, and Capt. Francis Molinari (USN, Ret.) and his wife Lisa, whose children moved often during 28 years of active duty military life. Orion was incorporated as a nonprofit in Delaware but is headquartered in Jamestown, R.I. Orion’s fourth application season is underway. Learn more at https://www.orionmilitary.org/how-to-apply.